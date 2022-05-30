 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Harrisburg, Illinois, 5/25)33230011000
Jake Ottensmeier, Highland (vs Belleville East, 5/23)44320011000
Sean Kang, Parkway Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 5/28)33031001000
Riley Iffrig, Edwardsville (vs Quincy, 5/28)4513200800
Andrew Merseal, St. Pius X (vs Valley Park, 5/24)44120001000
Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Marissa, 5/23)3432101750
Jeff Chitwood , Valley Park (vs St. Pius X, 5/24)44210001000
Will Chapman, John Burroughs (vs St. Charles West, 5/24)3513200600
Caleb Trieb, Marissa (vs Gibault, 5/23)4541200800
Bryce Reese, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 5/26)3412200750
Austin Happel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus, 5/23)3412000750
David Rose, Valley Park (vs East Prairie, 5/26)33100001000
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Quincy, 5/28)3411100750
Will Millard, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 5/25)4601000666
Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs John Burroughs, 5/24)3430100750
Alex Schreckenberg, Columbia (vs Mater Dei, 5/28)3401000750
Jackson Gross, Festus (vs Lutheran South, 5/28)3420000750
Jake Stedman, Belleville West (vs O'Fallon, 5/25)3610000500
