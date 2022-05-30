Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Harrisburg, Illinois, 5/25)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Jake Ottensmeier, Highland (vs Belleville East, 5/23)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Sean Kang, Parkway Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 5/28)
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Riley Iffrig, Edwardsville (vs Quincy, 5/28)
|4
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|800
|Andrew Merseal, St. Pius X (vs Valley Park, 5/24)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Marissa, 5/23)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Jeff Chitwood , Valley Park (vs St. Pius X, 5/24)
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Will Chapman, John Burroughs (vs St. Charles West, 5/24)
|3
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|600
|Caleb Trieb, Marissa (vs Gibault, 5/23)
|4
|5
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|800
|Bryce Reese, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 5/26)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Austin Happel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus, 5/23)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|David Rose, Valley Park (vs East Prairie, 5/26)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Quincy, 5/28)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Will Millard, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 5/25)
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs John Burroughs, 5/24)
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Alex Schreckenberg, Columbia (vs Mater Dei, 5/28)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Jackson Gross, Festus (vs Lutheran South, 5/28)
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Jake Stedman, Belleville West (vs O'Fallon, 5/25)
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500