Last week's best hitting performances
Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Red Bud, 4/27)33360211000
Connor House, Roxana (vs Wood River, 4/30)33072001000
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Bourbon, 4/27)33160011000
Mason Whiteside, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 4/29)44341011000
Kendall Brookins, O'Fallon (vs Waterloo, 4/27)3425101750
Kaleb Laramore, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 5/1)44142001000
Darrius Weaver, Trinity (vs Ritenour, 4/26)3435200750
Chris Thilman, Collinsville (vs Alton Marquette, 5/1)33051001000
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern, 4/27)3425101750
John Rea, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 5/1)33230021000
Joab Tobin, Alton (vs East St. Louis, 5/1)33141101000
Aiden Heberlie, Valle Catholic (vs Neelyville, 5/1)33331011000
Kyle Tymkew, Oakville (vs Parkway South, 4/27)33043001000
Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell Central, 4/30)3425010750
Connor Boldt, Ladue (vs Webster Groves, 4/27)44230101000
Mason Roehr, Granite City (vs Alton Marquette, 4/27)44131101000
Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North, 5/1)3434210750
Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Bayless, 4/27)33321011000
Chase Walters, St. Clair (vs St. James, 4/26)33131101000
Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South, 4/27)33130011000
