Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Red Bud, 4/27)
|3
|3
|3
|6
|0
|2
|1
|1000
|Connor House, Roxana (vs Wood River, 4/30)
|3
|3
|0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Bourbon, 4/27)
|3
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Mason Whiteside, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland, 4/29)
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Kendall Brookins, O'Fallon (vs Waterloo, 4/27)
|3
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Kaleb Laramore, Althoff (vs Mater Dei, 5/1)
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Darrius Weaver, Trinity (vs Ritenour, 4/26)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Chris Thilman, Collinsville (vs Alton Marquette, 5/1)
|3
|3
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern, 4/27)
|3
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|John Rea, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 5/1)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Joab Tobin, Alton (vs East St. Louis, 5/1)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Aiden Heberlie, Valle Catholic (vs Neelyville, 5/1)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Kyle Tymkew, Oakville (vs Parkway South, 4/27)
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell Central, 4/30)
|3
|4
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Connor Boldt, Ladue (vs Webster Groves, 4/27)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Mason Roehr, Granite City (vs Alton Marquette, 4/27)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North, 5/1)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|750
|Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Bayless, 4/27)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Chase Walters, St. Clair (vs St. James, 4/26)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South, 4/27)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000