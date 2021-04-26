 Skip to main content
Last week's best hitting performances
Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Odin, 4/21)55282011000
Isaac Vedder, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 4/19)3436200750
Josh Newell, St. Charles West (vs Winfield, 4/22)3426000750
Micah Georgian, Belleville East (vs Triad, 4/19)3425110750
Ryan Bibb, Mascoutah (vs Red Bud, 4/22)3445100750
Eddie Hogenmiller, Fox (vs McCluer North, 4/19)33231201000
DaJuan Huggins, McCluer North (vs McCluer South-Berkeley, 4/22)4534100800
Tyler Lang, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves, 4/19)33141001000
Kody Fox, Grandview (vs Kingston, 4/19)33331001000
Jack Schark, St. Louis Patriots (vs Principia, 4/22)44322001000
Joseph Mendiola, Belleville East (vs Freeburg, 4/21)3414001750
Trey Watson, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 4/21)33321001000
Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Priory, 4/21)33221011000
Jeff Verseman, Fox (vs Pattonville, 4/22)3433001750
Kyle Mager, Webster Groves (vs CBC, 4/23)33030001000
Ian Thornton, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 4/21)3433100750
Zach Austin, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 4/22)33030001000
Trenton Cookerly, Grandview (vs Kingston, 4/19)3533100600
Jeremy Sheffield, Westminster (vs Lutheran North, 4/21)3423100750
Owen Nagel, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/22)3433100750
