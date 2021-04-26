Last week's best hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Odin, 4/21)
|5
|5
|2
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Isaac Vedder, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 4/19)
|3
|4
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Josh Newell, St. Charles West (vs Winfield, 4/22)
|3
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Micah Georgian, Belleville East (vs Triad, 4/19)
|3
|4
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|750
|Ryan Bibb, Mascoutah (vs Red Bud, 4/22)
|3
|4
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Eddie Hogenmiller, Fox (vs McCluer North, 4/19)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1000
|DaJuan Huggins, McCluer North (vs McCluer South-Berkeley, 4/22)
|4
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|800
|Tyler Lang, Parkway West (vs Webster Groves, 4/19)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kody Fox, Grandview (vs Kingston, 4/19)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jack Schark, St. Louis Patriots (vs Principia, 4/22)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Joseph Mendiola, Belleville East (vs Freeburg, 4/21)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Trey Watson, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 4/21)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Priory, 4/21)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Jeff Verseman, Fox (vs Pattonville, 4/22)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Kyle Mager, Webster Groves (vs CBC, 4/23)
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ian Thornton, Brentwood (vs Bayless, 4/21)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Zach Austin, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 4/22)
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Trenton Cookerly, Grandview (vs Kingston, 4/19)
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Jeremy Sheffield, Westminster (vs Lutheran North, 4/21)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Owen Nagel, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/22)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750