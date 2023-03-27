Best performances (4 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Owensville, 3/22)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hayden Hoerchler, Wesclin (vs Mater Dei, 3/23)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Justin Banovz, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/22)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Jake Collier, Pacific (vs Orchard Farm, 3/23)
|5.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs Pattonville, 3/20)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Thayer, Mass., 3/23)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Hayden Huels, Carlyle (vs Woodlawn, 3/23)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Carter Hollingsworth, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Battle, 3/25)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Westminster, 3/25)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Reese Rehmert, Hermann (vs St. James, 3/20)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Tony Knight, Hancock (vs Hazelwood East, 3/20)
|4.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elijah Miller, Valmeyer (vs Okawville, 3/22)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Brett Miller, New Athens (vs Carlyle, 3/22)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Lukas McGill, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Gateway Legacy Christian, 3/23)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|David Budd, Mehlville (vs Oakville, 3/20)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Marcus Payne, Piasa Southwestern (vs Alton, 3/23)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Belleville East, 3/22)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake Gawer, Sullivan (vs St. Clair, 3/22)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Du Quoin, 3/22)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|TJ Suter, Triad (vs Effingham, 3/25)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4