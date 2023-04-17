Best performances (6 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Colton Bultema, Gillespie (vs New Berlin, 4/10)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Waterloo, 4/12)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Trey Kent-Landrum, Principia (vs Brentwood, 4/13)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Parkway North, 4/14)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Hayden Boyd, Seckman (vs Francis Howell, 4/10)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|David Budd, Mehlville (vs Pattonville, 4/13)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Julian Schenck, John Burroughs (vs MICDS, 4/11)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/12)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Dillon Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Duchesne, 4/15)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Luke Amezcua, Parkway Central (vs Duchesne, 4/10)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|David MacLachlan, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Mary's, 4/13)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Cole Christensen, Principia (vs Orchard Farm, 4/15)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Sam Buckley, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 4/10)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Garrick Winkeler, Mater Dei (vs Greenville, 4/10)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7
|Tony Knight, Hancock (vs Bayless, 4/10)
|6.2
|15
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Kayden Kohlberg, Seckman (vs Webster Groves, 4/13)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Grain Valley, 4/13)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lucas Riebeling, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 4/13)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Dustin Salger, Red Bud (vs Carlyle, 4/11)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Jacob Foster, De Soto (vs Perryville, 4/13)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6