Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Mundelein, 6/11)7.05011135
Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Plainfield North, 6/6)3.04010012
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice, 6/10)4.02010325
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Plainfield North, 6/6)4.03000011
Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice, 6/10)3.01100142
Dylan Warda, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville, 6/10)4.16000445
Caden Morton, Mundelein (vs Edwardsville, 6/11)5.07000263
