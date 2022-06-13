Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Mundelein, 6/11)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Plainfield North, 6/6)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice, 6/10)
|4.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Plainfield North, 6/6)
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Chicago Brother Rice, 6/10)
|3.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Dylan Warda, Chicago Brother Rice (vs Edwardsville, 6/10)
|4.1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|5
|Caden Morton, Mundelein (vs Edwardsville, 6/11)
|5.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3