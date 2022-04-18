Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (5 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana, 4/12)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Pattonville, 4/14)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Elijah Miller, Valmeyer (vs Dupo, 4/12)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Clayton, 4/14)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Ian Thornton, Brentwood (vs Whitfield, 4/15)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/12)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Warner Lenahan, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 4/12)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Mater Dei, 4/16)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/12)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hayden Waters, Wright City (vs Silex, 4/14)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/14)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Ian Brown, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 4/12)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Quinn Council, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 4/14)
|7.1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 4/14)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Columbia, 4/16)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bryce Evans, Hazelwood East (vs STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley, 4/12)
|6.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|8
|Owen Kelly, Belleville East (vs Alton, 4/12)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Andrew Brackensiek, Francis Howell (vs Willard, 4/15)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Jack O'Leary, Parkway Central (vs St. Mary's, 4/16)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Nathan Leung, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Battle, 4/16)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5