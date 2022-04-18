 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (5 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana, 4/12)7.013011000
Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Pattonville, 4/14)7.012011009
Elijah Miller, Valmeyer (vs Dupo, 4/12)7.07011001
Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Clayton, 4/14)7.08011104
Ian Thornton, Brentwood (vs Whitfield, 4/15)7.010011304
Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/12)7.08011012
Warner Lenahan, Marquette (vs Lafayette, 4/12)7.07011004
Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Mater Dei, 4/16)5.09011003
Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Alton Marquette, 4/12)6.012010011
Hayden Waters, Wright City (vs Silex, 4/14)5.08011002
Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/14)7.09011016
Ian Brown, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 4/12)7.010011032
Quinn Council, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 4/14)7.110010013
Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 4/14)7.07011113
Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Columbia, 4/16)7.07011014
Bryce Evans, Hazelwood East (vs STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley, 4/12)6.014011328
Owen Kelly, Belleville East (vs Alton, 4/12)6.07011020
Andrew Brackensiek, Francis Howell (vs Willard, 4/15)7.05011013
Jack O'Leary, Parkway Central (vs St. Mary's, 4/16)5.05011001
Nathan Leung, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Battle, 4/16)7.05011105
