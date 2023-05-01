Best performances (6 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Mascoutah, 4/24)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Donte Harris, University City (vs Jennings, 4/26)
|6.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Tanner Middendorf, Marissa (vs Valmeyer, 4/25)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Connor Blue, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East, 4/25)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central, 4/26)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs St. Clair, 4/24)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/25)
|6.1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Trent Clemons, Highland (vs Civic Memorial, 4/26)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|David MacLachlan, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Bowling Green, 4/28)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Dalton Hosack, Holt (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 4/25)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Ryan Potts, Brentwood (vs Hancock, 4/25)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Clayton Roussin, Crystal City (vs Grandview, 4/27)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Wilson Decker, Hazelwood West (vs Parkway North, 4/26)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Ryan McDonald, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland, 4/26)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|AJ Sensel, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 4/24)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Nick Daugherty, Fox (vs Mehlville, 4/25)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Adam Gallegos, Clayton (vs Parkway North, 4/27)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Josh Weideman, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland, 4/25)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Jack Roessler, Waterloo (vs Collinsville, 4/25)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|Andrew Dumont, SLUH (vs Vianney, 4/27)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5