Best performances (5 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Drake Gawer, Sullivan (vs Steelville, Missouri, 3/29)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Trey Kent-Landrum, Principia (vs Brentwood, 3/28)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Wheaton Warrenville South, 3/30)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Carter Mercer, Chaminade (vs Parkway North, 4/1)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Buckley, Civic Memorial (vs Alton, 3/27)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bryce Buhs, Gillespie (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 3/27)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cole Scott, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Jefferson, 3/28)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Blue Springs South, 3/30)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Brady Kehlenbrink, Parkway South (vs Marquette, 4/1)
|5.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs University City, 3/28)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Brayden Montgomery, Festus (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 4/1)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Grant Trentmann, Washington (vs Union, 3/28)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Trent Lampkin, Hermann (vs Bowling Green, 4/1)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Caden Carroll, Borgia (vs Owensville, 3/28)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Jacob Flowers, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 4/1)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Nate Phillips, Waterloo (vs Gibault, 3/30)
|6.0
|14
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Ethan Cortez, St. Louis Patriots (vs Ste. Genevieve, 3/27)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Drake Champlin, Wood River (vs Hardin Calhoun, 3/27)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Jake Stedman, Belleville West (vs Granite City, 3/30)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Christian Giovando, Freeburg (vs Okawville, 4/1)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4