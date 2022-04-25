Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (6 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Nate Kemp, St. Dominic (vs St. Mary's, 4/19)
|7.0
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 4/19)
|7.0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Macomb, 4/23)
|6.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tanner Middendorf, Marissa (vs Dupo, 4/19)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Jacob Hustedde, Mater Dei (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/22)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Will Simpson, Red Bud (vs Okawville, 4/19)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell, 4/21)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Ian Henderson, Wesclin (vs Sparta, 4/19)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Tyler O'Neill, Centralia, Illinois (vs Carbondale, 4/19)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Jack Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville, 4/21)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|John Butka, John Burroughs (vs MICDS, 4/22)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Matthew Brown, Oakville (vs Parkway Central, 4/19)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Tyler Floyd, Pattonville (vs North Point, 4/22)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Isaiah Rose, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH, 4/23)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Aiden McLendon, Ladue (vs Parkway North, 4/19)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 4/19)
|6.0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/19)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grant Trentmann, Washington (vs Chaminade, 4/23)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/21)
|6.2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Brayden Rowe, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/23)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3