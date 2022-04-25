 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (6 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Nate Kemp, St. Dominic (vs St. Mary's, 4/19)7.018011003
Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 4/19)7.016011030
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Macomb, 4/23)6.011011001
Tanner Middendorf, Marissa (vs Dupo, 4/19)7.015011031
Jacob Hustedde, Mater Dei (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/22)7.013011015
Will Simpson, Red Bud (vs Okawville, 4/19)7.011011012
Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell, 4/21)7.010011105
Ian Henderson, Wesclin (vs Sparta, 4/19)7.010011022
Tyler O'Neill, Centralia, Illinois (vs Carbondale, 4/19)7.010011022
Jack Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville, 4/21)7.07011012
John Butka, John Burroughs (vs MICDS, 4/22)7.07011012
Matthew Brown, Oakville (vs Parkway Central, 4/19)7.07011006
Tyler Floyd, Pattonville (vs North Point, 4/22)7.07011013
Isaiah Rose, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH, 4/23)7.06011104
Aiden McLendon, Ladue (vs Parkway North, 4/19)6.010011023
Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 4/19)6.016010325
Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/19)6.010010011
Grant Trentmann, Washington (vs Chaminade, 4/23)7.08011115
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Freeburg, 4/21)6.29010111
Brayden Rowe, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/23)7.07011023
