Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Tyler Robertson, Mater Dei (vs Flora, 5/26)6.219010010
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Althoff, 5/23)7.012011002
Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Vandalia, 5/25)7.07011105
Nate Phillips, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 5/26)7.04011105
Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central, 5/28)7.06011114
Lucas Riebeling, Columbia (vs Mater Dei, 5/28)6.110010131
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Harrisburg, Illinois, 5/25)4.05011205
Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 5/28)6.110010141
Landon Moore, Mascoutah (vs O'Fallon, 5/23)7.04011035
Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Lutheran South, 5/28)5.17010032
Owen Kelly, Belleville East (vs Belleville West, 5/28)5.05010120
Nate Moore, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 5/23)5.14010114
Danny Mack, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 5/25)7.014000021
Jacob Hustedde, Mater Dei (vs Father McGivney, 5/23)4.07010031
Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Du Quoin, 5/28)5.05010024
Zander Mueth, Belleville East (vs Collinsville, 5/25)4.17010133
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Tolton, 5/24)7.07001208
Mike Larson, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 5/25)7.011000023
Tyler O'Neill, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mattoon, 5/23)7.08001317
JD Kramer, Belleville West (vs O'Fallon, 5/25)10.04000015
