Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Tyler Robertson, Mater Dei (vs Flora, 5/26)
|6.2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Althoff, 5/23)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Vandalia, 5/25)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Nate Phillips, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 5/26)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central, 5/28)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Lucas Riebeling, Columbia (vs Mater Dei, 5/28)
|6.1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Harrisburg, Illinois, 5/25)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Marquette, 5/28)
|6.1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Landon Moore, Mascoutah (vs O'Fallon, 5/23)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Lutheran South, 5/28)
|5.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Owen Kelly, Belleville East (vs Belleville West, 5/28)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Nate Moore, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 5/23)
|5.1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Danny Mack, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 5/25)
|7.0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Jacob Hustedde, Mater Dei (vs Father McGivney, 5/23)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Du Quoin, 5/28)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Zander Mueth, Belleville East (vs Collinsville, 5/25)
|4.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Tolton, 5/24)
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|8
|Mike Larson, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 5/25)
|7.0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Tyler O'Neill, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mattoon, 5/23)
|7.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|JD Kramer, Belleville West (vs O'Fallon, 5/25)
|10.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5