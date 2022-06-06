Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 6/1)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Connor Bain, Triad (vs Mascoutah, 6/4)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 5/30)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Maroa-Forsyth, 6/4)
|6.2
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|T Roehler, Blue Springs South (vs Lindbergh, 6/3)
|6.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Effingham, 6/1)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|T Schlageter, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia, 6/3)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 6/1)
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Blue Springs South, 6/3)
|7.0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|Landon Fulk, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 6/3)
|4.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Tyler Rauser, Francis Howell (vs Lindbergh, 6/4)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|T Wisdom, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell, 6/3)
|3.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Minooka, 6/4)
|5.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Columbia, 5/30)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9
|Lukas McGill, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Platte County, 6/3)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Willard, 6/3)
|5.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Gavin Hubbard, Valley Park (vs Lawson, 6/2)
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Caleb Miller, Francis Howell (vs Liberty North, 6/3)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J Downing, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell, 6/3)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|K Biellier, Willard (vs Festus, 6/3)
|3.1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2