Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (3 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East, 6/1)6.010011002
Connor Bain, Triad (vs Mascoutah, 6/4)7.09011031
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Freeburg, 5/30)6.012010126
Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Maroa-Forsyth, 6/4)6.213010145
T Roehler, Blue Springs South (vs Lindbergh, 6/3)6.17010022
Zane Timon, Mascoutah (vs Effingham, 6/1)7.04011126
T Schlageter, Joliet Catholic (vs Columbia, 6/3)6.08010115
Austin Brown, Triad (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 6/1)7.07001003
Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Blue Springs South, 6/3)7.011001218
Landon Fulk, Platte County (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 6/3)4.26010134
Tyler Rauser, Francis Howell (vs Lindbergh, 6/4)4.05010031
T Wisdom, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell, 6/3)3.01010011
Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Minooka, 6/4)5.09001024
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Columbia, 5/30)4.04010429
Lukas McGill, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Platte County, 6/3)6.04001517
Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Willard, 6/3)5.15000333
Gavin Hubbard, Valley Park (vs Lawson, 6/2)5.06000236
Caleb Miller, Francis Howell (vs Liberty North, 6/3)3.01000110
J Downing, Liberty North (vs Francis Howell, 6/3)4.01000014
K Biellier, Willard (vs Festus, 6/3)3.17000142
