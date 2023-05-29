Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Highland, 5/27)
|8.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Jack Nobe, Borgia (vs Glendale, 5/27)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs De Smet, 5/27)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Nate Moore, Festus (vs Clayton, 5/27)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brady Coon , Triad (vs Taylorville, 5/24)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Deklan Riggs, Highland (vs Jerseyville, 5/24)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Brady Biffar, Gibault (vs Pawnee, 5/24)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Jack Velino, O'Fallon (vs Granite City, 5/24)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Kennett, 5/25)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Kameron Hanvey, Gibault (vs Christ Our Rock, 5/27)
|7.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|Bryce Lemp, Collinsville (vs Alton, 5/24)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Lucas Riebeling, Columbia (vs Newton, 5/25)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Julian Schenck, John Burroughs (vs Sullivan, 5/23)
|3.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Carter Cox, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Summit, 5/27)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial), 5/22)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Nate Phillips, Waterloo (vs Civic Memorial, 5/25)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jack Roessler, Waterloo (vs Carbondale, 5/22)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Nobe, Borgia (vs Washington, 5/22)
|6.2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Adam Caulk, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm, 5/23)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Lane Griffin, Centralia, Illinois (vs Herrin, 5/25)
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7