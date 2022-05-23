 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Last week's best pitching performances

  • 0

Best performances (4 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Austin Brown, Triad (vs Marion, 5/20)7.011011002
Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Herculaneum, 5/18)6.016010011
Charlie Weber, Chaminade (vs Pacific, 5/16)7.012011016
Derek Archer, Francis Howell North (vs Pattonville, 5/16)7.011011115
Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Dupo, 5/18)4.09011000
Austin Happel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 5/20)7.010011030
Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves, 5/17)7.010011209
Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 5/16)4.29110024
Connor Detering, St. Louis Patriots (vs Springfield Home School, 5/20)7.08011014
Trent Clemons, Highland (vs Centralia, Illinois, 5/19)6.08011113
JD Kramer, Belleville West (vs Belleville East, 5/20)7.04011102
Brayden Rubel, Francis Howell Central (vs SLUH, 5/20)7.09011031
Benjamin Henthron, Francis Howell Central (vs Ritenour, 5/16)5.09011113
Tyler Ballor, Mascoutah (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 5/16)6.012010021
Ryenn Hart, Carlinville (vs Litchfield, 5/16)5.08011111
Chance Hunter, Dupo (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 5/16)7.07011208
Zach Walters, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 5/18)7.04011004
Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt, 5/18)7.08011209
Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 5/16)5.010010003
Ian Brown, Festus (vs North County, 5/16)7.09011132
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: This spring's posteason standouts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News