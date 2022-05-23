Last week's best pitching performances

Best performances (4 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Austin Brown, Triad (vs Marion, 5/20)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Herculaneum, 5/18)
|6.0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Charlie Weber, Chaminade (vs Pacific, 5/16)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Derek Archer, Francis Howell North (vs Pattonville, 5/16)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Dupo, 5/18)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Happel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 5/20)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves, 5/17)
|7.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|9
|Brysen Nepute, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 5/16)
|4.2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Connor Detering, St. Louis Patriots (vs Springfield Home School, 5/20)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Trent Clemons, Highland (vs Centralia, Illinois, 5/19)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|JD Kramer, Belleville West (vs Belleville East, 5/20)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Brayden Rubel, Francis Howell Central (vs SLUH, 5/20)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Benjamin Henthron, Francis Howell Central (vs Ritenour, 5/16)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tyler Ballor, Mascoutah (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 5/16)
|6.0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ryenn Hart, Carlinville (vs Litchfield, 5/16)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chance Hunter, Dupo (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 5/16)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|Zach Walters, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 5/18)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt, 5/18)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|9
|Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 5/16)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ian Brown, Festus (vs North County, 5/16)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2