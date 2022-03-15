Late offensive surge propels O'Fallon past Althoff in season opener

O'FALLON, Ill. — Even though he wasn't at the top of the lineup, RJ Cole was still every bit of a tone setter Tuesday afternoon.

Batting eighth, the O'Fallon junior third baseman reached base three times and scored every time to help lead the Panthers to a 9-1 win over Althoff in the teams' season opener at Blazier Field.

“I'm just trying to get on base and score,” Cole said. “It's pretty simple. Do what I can. I'm not a big power guy, so it's get on.”

Twice, Cole led off an inning — once with a hit by pitch and once with a walk — and each time he started a key scoring rally.

“Those are the things that kind of get lost in the scorebook,” O'Fallon coach Joe Bauer said. “Six through nine handle the ball pretty well and they're willing to take walks. I think it's gonna be a nice blend. I'm cautiously optimistic. I know 4A is a load this year with Edwardsville and (Belleville) East.”

Althoff lost a season opener for the first time since 2010, a span of 10 games that doesn't include the canceled 2020 season.

“They got a couple of timely hits and we had a gaffe. Those things happen,” Crusaders coach Rich Sauget Jr. said. “We were competitive at the plate, but we were a little jumpy first game out.”

Pitchers for both teams struggled to find a rhythm in the opener with a combined 10 walks and three hit batsmen, as well as a plethora of three-ball counts throughout the game.

“I'm a hitting guy, so that kills me when you see the walks,” Bauer said. “I think we were 15-for-34 on first-pitch strikes. As the season progresses, those are numbers that are not good. That's not what we do and that's not who we are. But, I am excited about this group.”

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third when Cole led off with a hit by pitch. An infield and a bunt single followed and, one out later, Connor Lindsey brought Cole home with a sacrifice fly.

Althoff tied the game in similar fashion in the top half of the fifth loading the bases before getting a one-out RBI single by Tyler Tieman.

The Panthers had a quick answer with matching four-run fifth and sixth innings.

Cole led off the fifth with a walk and moved up on a stolen base and a wild pitch, but the rally looked as if would stall after the next two batters were retired. But, Will Millard smacked the first pitch he saw from Crusaders reliever Nick Jansen into the left-center field gap for a run-scoring double and a 2-1 lead.

“Coach always preaches fastball away and I got my pitch,” Millard said. “I knew I would either be early to left-center or late to right, but it would find a gap somewhere.”

Lindsey made it 3-1 with an RBI single and, after a hit batsmen, Corey Quintal brought in two more runs with a single for a four-run lead.

O'Fallon batted around in the sixth to break the game wide open, Haidyn McGill, Millard, Lindsey and Quintal picked up RBIs in the frame. Cole also had a hand in that rally with a single and a run scored.

In between the two four-run Panther frames, Althoff loaded the bases as well in the top of the sixth, but the rally died when potential tying run Hank Gomric lined out to center.

The stranded runners continued a theme for the Crusaders, who put runners on base in every inning but one and left a total of 12 men on.

“We had basically six live scrimmages and we were nice and relaxed and laid back,” Sauget said. “And first game out, I think everybody was just a little excited and we were just a little bit jumpy, so hopefully we right that ship tomorrow.”

One of the 10 straight season openers Althoff won was last year when it beat O'Fallon 7-5. The Panthers ended up being alright, though, with a third-place finish in Class 4A and they are aiming for another similar-type run this season.

“After we lost to them last year in the first game, it feels good to get it back,” Cole said.