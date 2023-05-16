TROY, Mo. — Alexander Jung and his defense held a tight lid on a potent Troy Buchanan offense inning and after inning.

The Liberty junior southpaw was desperate for his offense to find some traction.

"I was like, 'Just give me one, I'll do my best to keep that lead,' " Jung said.

The offense woke from its slumber just in time and Jung did the rest as Liberty knocked off Troy 4-1 in a first-round game of the Class 6 District 4 tournament at Troy Buchanan High School on Tuesday evening.

"That's playoff baseball to a t," Liberty coach Mark Reeder said. "Two good pitchers competing and hitters have a tough time at the plate. We had a couple of big hits and I give our kids credit. They stayed tough and I can' say enough about Alex, holy cow."

Liberty (19-17) will face Francis Howell at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinal round.

The Vikings defeated Fort Zumwalt North 7-2 earlier in the day.

After giving up one run in the first inning, Jung was untouchable in the next six innings. He finished with his second successive complete-game effort, giving up one run on six hits and striking out seven.

Despite holding in his emotions for the duration of the game, the junior let out a roar after the final out was recorded.

"I knew the job was done," Jung said.

In the seventh inning, Liberty was able to finally break through against Troy (23-14) starter Ryan McDonald who went pitch-for-pitch with Jung through six innings.

With two runners on and two outs, senior Mason Young drove a two-strike pitch to the outfielder scoring Jacob Greer to give the Eagles their first lead of the game.

"That kid was absolutely shoving against us," Young said. "We finally got that breakout and he threw a fastball and I was ready for it."

While the senior outfielder sports an average of a tick over .200, Reeder was confident when he came to the plate.

"He hasn't had the year he was hoping for this year, but the last two weeks, he's been pretty clutch for us," Reeder said. "The moment is never too big for him."

Liberty added two more insurance runs with senior catcher Peyton Braile collecting the final RBI.

McDonald was lifted after hitting the pitch count, going 6 2-3 innings giving up two earned runs on five hits and striking out seven.

"He went out competing until the end," Troy coach Justin Rodgers said.

Jung's masterful performance on the mound was paired with a lockdown defense that stole would-be hits away from the Trojans through his seven innings.

"Some of those hits were just loud outs," Rodgers said. "That's baseball sometimes. The balls we hit hard found gloves and that's just how it goes sometimes."

With the juggernaut that is Francis Howell looming, Reeder knows he's going to have to get another performance as he got on Tuesday when they square off with the Vikings on Wednesday.

After the loss, Rodgers sang the praises of his seniors that helped the team achieve a program record in wins.

"They did a tremendous job for us," Rodgers said. "We're going to miss them a lot. It's sad we didn't get the results we wanted, but we're proud of this team."

