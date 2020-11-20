Liberty's Quinn heading to play baseball at tradition-rich Oregon State

Quinn joins an Oregon State program that is led by new head coach Mitch Canham. The Beavers have tallied 641 wins, four conference championships and three NCAA national championships in the past 15 years. They last won a title in 2018 to go with crowns in 2006 and 2007.

As a sophomore, Quinn hardly set the world on fire. He walked 13 batters in just four-plus innings and finished with a 19.50 ERA.

That forced him to take a good long look in the mirror. He knew he had the physical gifts to be a Power Five Conference pitcher.

Now, he just had to refine them.

"You could tell at a young age that he had a lot of velocity," Liberty coach Chris Clements said. "He had a lot to work with, (he) just needed to tune up his mechanics and I think he saw that and set out to work on them in the offseason."

Clements could see Quinn's improvement as the team prepared for the 2019 campaign, which was eventually cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not only was the velocity there, but it had also increased and the control was there," Clements said. "That's what he needed was work on his control and mechanics and we definitely saw that going into last season."