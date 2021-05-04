Liberty's York takes position change to outfield in stride

York is hitting .424 this season with six RBI and has only committed two errors.

There was no hesitation from Clements to take his infielder and put him in the outfield because he knew he wasn't sacrificing anything on defense just to get another bat in his potent offense.

Liberty (13-8-1 overall, 7-2 GAC Central) has its highest-scoring offense so far in its six years as a program, scoring 7.9 runs a game.

"He's a really good athlete with good speed and he naturally has a good way to get to the ball," Clements said.

Seeing someone willing to play out of position hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates.

"It's awesome," Liberty senior infielder Konner Hutchings said. "When you can put a guy anywhere, it's a huge thing. He's a great player and utility and does a lot for us.

Hutchings provided some more excitement Tuesday afternoon by rounding the bases and scoring the go-ahead run after a double in the sixth inning.

"It was a clear gap shot," Hutchings said. "I was just thinking of getting on two. When I saw the overthrow, I just had to get to third."