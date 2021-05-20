Lindbergh breaks out long ball in district title victory against Jackson

KIRKWOOD — Zane Roos' eyes lit up Thursday as he saw his pitch come barreling down the pipe.

The Lindbergh High junior let his bat fly and crushed a no-doubt home home, one of three for his team, over the left-field fence at Vianney High School.

"That was my pitch," Roos said. "I was locked."

Roos' solo shot opened up the flood gates as Lindbergh pounced all over Jackson and secured the Class 6 District 1 baseball title with an 8-2 victory.

It is the Flyers' first district title since 2018.

"It's pretty awesome," Lindbergh coach Darin Scott said. "It's been a heck of a year. These guys are unbelievable. They just keep battling. Our pitching has been outstanding. And the bats came alive today. It's a great team win today. I can't say enough about the heart of this team."

Lindbergh (25-8) advanced to play in the Class 6 quarterfinals May 29 against the winner of the Class 6 District 2 tournament, which is scheduled to play its semifinals Friday.

Lindbergh's victory Thursday was its 18th win in the last 19 games after starting the season 7-7.