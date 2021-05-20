Lindbergh breaks out long ball in district title victory against Jackson

KIRKWOOD — Zane Roos' eyes lit up Thursday as he saw his pitch come barreling down the pipe.
The Lindbergh High junior let his bat fly and crushed a no-doubt home home, one of three for his team, over the left-field fence at Vianney High School.
"That was my pitch," Roos said. "I was locked."
Roos' solo shot opened up the flood gates as Lindbergh pounced all over Jackson and secured the Class 6 District 1 baseball title with an 8-2 victory.
It is the Flyers' first district title since 2018.
"It's pretty awesome," Lindbergh coach Darin Scott said. "It's been a heck of a year. These guys are unbelievable. They just keep battling. Our pitching has been outstanding. And the bats came alive today. It's a great team win today. I can't say enough about the heart of this team."
Lindbergh (25-8) advanced to play in the Class 6 quarterfinals May 29 against the winner of the Class 6 District 2 tournament, which is scheduled to play its semifinals Friday.
Lindbergh's victory Thursday was its 18th win in the last 19 games after starting the season 7-7.
"We had a little meeting about who we wanted to be and that wasn't who we wanted to be and they kind of knew that," Scott said. "They went on a mission after that I'm proud of them for that."
Roos' home run led off the fourth inning and helped kick start Lindbergh's offense.
In the fourth inning, the Flyers smashed the ball around the turf before senior Mitchell Bonczkowski smacked a two-run home run just over the right-field wall.
After Roos' home run, Lindbergh scored five runs on four hits to take a commanding 7-0 lead.
"One bad inning will get you and they got us," Jackson coach Tatum Kitchen said. "I feel like we're pretty good, but they're just a little bit better and that shows up in playoff baseball."
Junior Drew Politte hit the Flyers' third home run of the day in the bottom of the fifth.
The Flyers pounded out nine hits against Jackson (22-9), with junior Adam Dupont leading the way with two hits and two runs scored, while senior catcher Shea McGahan stole three bases.
"I think their approach was good," Scott said. "We hit the ball to all fields. Baserunning puts so much pressure on other teams and finds a way to get the job done."
The seven runs were more than enough for Flyers junior starter Evan Smith who improved his season record to a perfect 7-0 going 5 1-3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out seven.
"I didn't have my offspeed today, but I was pounding the fastball on the corners and it was just that kind of day," Smith said.
Smith limited a Jackson offense that had been averaging nearly eight runs a game and has only scored two or fewer runs three times all season.
"I was very impressed with their guy on the mound," Kitchen said. "He really put us in tough situations."
There are nine days before Lindbergh takes the field in the quarterfinal round with a trip to Springfield on the line.
"We'll take the weekend off and enjoy this, but it'll be back to work on Monday," Scott said.