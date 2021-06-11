Lindsey helps O'Fallon hold off Joliet West in sectional final

“Everyone was whiffing at my outside fastball, so I tried to sit outside for the rest of the game after that,” said Haake, who scattered nine hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Haake struck out Batusich with a runner aboard in the third and stranded two runners in both the fifth and sixth innings by inducing flyouts to end threats as O’Fallon clung to a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth.

“I was taking my time more with people on base, but I still felt comfortable and I got the outs. They were hitting the ball, but hitting it straight at our players,” Haake said.

Haake felt more comfortable after the O’Fallon bats put up three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Deatherage, who had a pair of RBIs in the Panthers' 4-1 sectional semifinal victory against Edwardsville, blasted a bases-loaded double to center that bounced over the fence for a ground rule double.

“I was nervous, that was a big spot and I knew I had to cash in," Deatherage said. “Coach (Joe Bauer) called me over and told me to take a deep breath, find a fast ball and rip it and that’s what I did.”

With second and third and nobody out in the sixth, Ethan Crouse struck out, and O’Fallon went to the final inning leading 6-2 having lost out on a chance to blow the game wide open.