By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
TROY, Mo. — It was like Tanner Sullivan was an artist and the strike zone was his canvas.
On Wednesday night, the Fort Zumwalt West junior had everything dialed in and kept one of the area's most potent lineups muzzled from start to finish.
"Sometimes you've just got to tip your cap," Francis Howell coach Tony Perkins said. "We've been scoring a lot of runs and he shut us down. It was his day."
Sullivan twirled a gem and locked down his first career complete game victory, going the distance for the Jaguars in a 4-2 win over Francis Howell in the title game of the 27th Troy Baseball Classic at Troy Buchanan High School.
"That's a really good Howell team," Sullivan said. "They've got a lot of studs over there, so I was just trying to keep guys off balance."
And off balance he kept the Vikings as he blitzed the strike zone from start to finish. In seven innings, he tossed 72 pitches (55 strikes), giving up one earned run on six hits and picking up one strikeout.
"I just kept my head down and I had such a great defense behind me that kept picking me up and I had (Collin) Greiner behind the plate calling a great game," Sullivan said.
Fort Zumwalt West coach Eric Gough only had the bullpen ready if his righty started to reach a target goal of pitches.
"I think he was in the 60s through six innings, so we decided to throw him out there and see what happens," Gough said. "Let's let the big dog finish if he can. He went out and executed what our formula is — pound the zone, change speed, keep guys off balance and let them put it in play and let the defense do the work."
Offensively, senior center fielder Michael Ludwig launched the second pitch he saw in the first inning about 350 feet over the right field fence to give Fort Zumwalt West (5-0) an early 3-0 lead.
"I saw it early and I jumped on it quick," Ludwig said. "Thankfully there were guys on to make it a three-run home run."
Getting staked to that early 3-0 lead helped Sullivan settle into a groove.
"That is a huge relief off your back," Sullivan said. "Before you even have to worry about the score, you get a 3-run home run, it was huge."
In the middle innings, Francis Howell (4-1) started to stir, getting two runs off four hits in the second and third innings to trim the deficit to just one run.
But Sullivan didn't panic.
"I knew that stuff was working and my offense would help me," Sullivan said. "I just had to keep going."
In the final four innings, he sat the Francis Howell lineup down in order two of those innings and only gave up two hits.
"Sullivan did a great job and they deserved the 'W,' " Perkins said.
Francis Howell had been averaging more than 10 runs a game. It was the second game of the day where Fort Zumwalt West had shut down an explosive offense. In the semifinal round, West kept a CBC offense averaging over 12 runs a game to just one.
"I knew waking up today that we were going to find out something about ourselves," Gough said.
Fort Zumwalt West avenged a season-ending loss to Francis Howell in the 2022 district title game and picked up its fourth win over the Vikings in the last five tries.
The two veteran GAC coaches expressed how much they enjoy competing against each other.
"It's always special," Perkins said. "We bounce ideas off each other quite a bit. It's cool. It's a lot of fun coaching against him."
"You hate competing against guys like that because it's going to be a tough day to win, but that's why you do it," Gough said. "I love getting up and getting that challenge to beat a guy like that. I have all the respect in the world for that program and Perkins for what he's done and what he's done for high school baseball."
27th Troy Tournament, championship: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Francis Howell 2
