The 6-foot-4 lefty helped Parkway West notch its first 20-win season since 2005. As a junior, he compiled a 7-2 record on the mound with four complete games. He posted a 1.51 ERA and led the Longhorns with 72 strikeouts. The Heartland Community College commit also was a force in the middle of the lineup with a .360 batting average and a .520 slugging percentage with 16 RBI.