Marquette completes conference sweep of Kirkwood

Kirkwood (6-4, 0-2) also used four pitchers Tuesday in a 9-1 loss at Marquette.

"Marquette is a good club," Kirkwood coach Scott Weissman said. "We struggled to throw strikes and a good club like that, you can't give them extra chances. We're a young team and we're still trying to find ourselves. I don't want to take anything away from them. They're a very good team that is state caliber."

Kirkwood managed four hits off Marquette junior starter Zach Thelen, including a solo home run by Nick Walker in the fifth, but couldn't string anything together.

"Coming off watching their big kid (Connor Throneberry) throw (Tuesday), I think they were doing a little bit too much thinking instead of going out there and playing ball," Weissman said.

Meyer was pleased with how Thelen stayed locked in during a 10-run inning where he sat on the bench for much of the fireworks.

"He was very hungry," Meyer said. "What I've seen from Zach over the last three appearances, he's gotten a little bit better at something. He was pretty darn sharp."

Thelen went five innings, striking out two and only allowed one run on four hits.