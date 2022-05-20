Marquette hangs on to beat CBC, win district title

MANCHESTER — Nerves began creeping up and down Zachary Thelen’s spine late Friday afternoon.

A senior pitcher for the Marquette High baseball team, Thelen entered the seventh inning of the Class 6 District 2 championship with against CBC with a five-run lead. Seconds later, that lead dwindled down to one after a thunderous pinch-hit two-run homer.

“I’m not going to lie, I was pretty nervous,” the 6-foot right-hander said. “But I just had to bear down and make my pitches, and I knew eventually we were going to get three outs and win the game.”

He was right.

Thelen collected himself, took a deep breath and dug deep. One out away from continuing his teams’ magical season, Thelen delivered the most important pitch of the season — one that wound up in the glove of second baseman Carter Creech, whose diving catch secured an 8-7 Marquette win and the District 2 title at Parkway South High. It was the first district championship for the Mustangs since 2019, when they ultimately advanced to the Class 6 state championship game.

Marquette (19-13) will host Lindbergh (19-15) at 1 p.m. on May 28 in a Class 6 quarterfinal game.

“I went pretty nuts,” Thelen said. “It was exhilarating.”

Was it ever.

Thelen and his teammates had plenty of reason for celebration.

A humid afternoon that belonged to the Mustangs began with flawless execution in every aspect of the game. Marquette (19-13) exercised plate discipline in the first inning, and the strategy paid off. The Mustangs received three walks and turned them into a 2-0 advantage.

Marquette tacked on five more in an explosive second inning to bust the game open — for the time being. The Mustangs had just one hit through two innings.

Defensively, Marquette was even better.

After CBC’s Ryan Stephens smacked a leadoff single to left field, it looked as if the line drive off the bat of Nazzan Zanetello was destined for the gap in left-center field. But, out of nowhere, Mustangs’ center fielder Evan Fitzgerald leapt to his right, extended his glove and somehow made the catch — taking an extra-base hit away from Zanetello and keeping the Cadets off the scoreboard.

It was the sort of effort the Mustangs have played with since the middle of the season when they needed to tweak the way they played. More effort and a sense of urgency paid dividends Friday.

“They were doing all these little things right that, in the grand scheme of things, you don’t make a big deal out of it but, because it accumulated and compounded over the seven innings, it actually made an impact in the outcome,” Mustangs skipper John Meyer said.

A key turning point came in the top of the second inning. After committing a couple of throwing errors from behind the plate, Marquette catcher Dominic Anselmo had a chance at redemption.

And he took full advantage.

With the bases loaded and a 2-2 count, the sophomore backstop tattooed the next pitch he saw into the gap in left center, clearing the bases, and, more importantly, widening his team’s lead to 7-0.

“He’s capable of doing that,” Meyer said of his catcher’s big bop. “Even though it was a heroic three-run double because you don’t count on that, it was with two strikes. And that’s an unbelievable job because he hit a two-strike double, and then there just happened to be good base runners hustling and so it all worked together collectively. That’s probably a big turning point in the game, when you look back now. That was huge.”

The Cadets (22-11) struggled from the first inning to find any rhythm.

Starting pitcher Camron Poe did not record an out in the first inning. After walking the first three hitters he saw, Poe was pulled.

It didn’t get much better from there. Brady Kimberlin got out of the first inning but hit a man and walked two in the second before his day was through. Aaron Levenson was the third pitcher to enter the game for the Cadets in less than two complete innings. He hit the first three batters he saw. Collectively, the Cadets’ pitching staff walked seven and hit four.

“The walks were definitely our Achilles’ heel today, for sure,” CBC coach Mason Horne said. “To go down five (runs) early like that, we just kind of kept chipping away, but at the end of the day, (we were) just one short.”

The Cadets got on the board with a run in the second and one in the third, and they seemingly never went away.

Marquette starter Max Cohen was dazzled all afternoon. The junior hurler allowed two runs off four hits in four innings. He sprinkled in six strikeouts and walked three before giving way to Thelen in the fifth.

Thelen opened the seventh with an 8-3 lead. An errant curveball put the first hitter on base. Then pinch hitter Kyle Byrne corked a two-run homer to right. A two-run single by Zanetello pulled the Cadets within a run.

Then the Mustangs’ defense stepped up yet again.

Thelen delivered the pitch. Creech did the rest. And the celebration was in full swing for the boys in navy blue.

“They’ve bought into something a little different there about halfway through the season, and they decided they’re going to try to give a little more effort, and we said we don’t care how this thing ends as long as you can look each other in the eye and (have) emptied the tank,” Meyer said.

“They were emptying the tank today. You could see that. Hopefully they’ve got a little left because there’s more season to play.”

