Marquette uses high-octane attack to roll past rival Lafayette in district opener

WILDWOOD — Marquette senior outfielder Josh Syfert came close to hitting his second home run of the season in the opening inning of Monday's Class 6 District 2 baseball game at Lafayette.

"I felt like I barreled it pretty good — but just didn't get enough on it," Syfert said.

One inning later, Syfert made the most of a second chance.

Syfert's solo home run helped kick-start the Mustangs to a 15-2 win over Lafayette in a contest that was shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

Marquette (17-13) will face Eureka (20-4) in a semifinal contest 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Parkway South High School.

The Mustangs have won four in a row and appear to be peaking at the perfect time.

"I'm really proud of them because they had to go through a lot this year and they're starting to reap the benefits," Marquette coach John Meyer said.

Eureka defeated Waynesville 20-4 in one of four first-round games on Monday.

"We're in a good spot — just survive and advance," Meyer said.

Syfert went 3-for-3 at the plate and sparked the Marquette offense with a line shot that bounced off the wall in the first inning.

Once his teammates saw that hard blast, they wanted to follow suit as well.

"We always look at Josh to get things going," Marquette senior infielder Darion Leigh said. "When we saw him get that line drive, we saw what we can do. We used that momentum and ran with it."

The Mustangs pounded out 16 hits and tallied a season-high 15 runs.

"Their guys hit, (they) put the ball in play," Lafayette coach Boyd Manne said. "They did a great job in that batter's box. You've got to give credit to their hitters who put a lot of runs on the board."

While Syfert's solo blast in the second inning highlighted the offense early, senior Max Harris' triple in the fifth frame capped the fireworks show.

Marquette scored 10 runs over the final two innings to put an early end to the contest.

"I know the kids had the mentality of just keep adding," Meyer said.

Leigh, Harris, Syfert and Alex Musel had three hits and two RBI each.

Marquette starter Zach Thelen picked up his sixth win of the season with a solid four innings. He gave up two runs on two hits.

"He had to look in the mirror and be honest with himself," Meyer said. "He had to work just a little bit harder and he's getting to see the benefits of that too and he deserves it."

Jackson Weidner provided the Lancers offensive highlight with a home run in the fourth inning.

Manne was proud of his veteran group.

"Our seniors this year were so much fun to coach," Manne said. "They came ready every day. We got some great leadership. They're going to be very successful as young men in this world."

