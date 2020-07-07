Mascoutah beats Highland in Sandlot Series finale

SAUGET — Much of the Mascoutah baseball team that beat Highland 15-6 on Tuesday in the final game of the Sandlot Series at GCS Credit Union Ballpark has been well-acquainted this summer.

All but three of Mascoutah's players who suited up in the exhibition victory play together on a team in the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association.

Jack Owens, a recent Mascoutah High graduate, is one of those three who joined former teammates for one last hurrah. He does not play on the SLABA team.

"There was no hesitation,” Owens said. “I was really happy to get back.”

He made the most it, going 4-for-5 with six RBI as well as getting the start on the mound. Owens pitched three innings, striking out five and giving up one run.

Ryan Norwood, another recent Mascoutah High graduate, pitched five innings in relief, striking out six and giving up four earned runs.

Norwood plays on Mascoutah's SLABA team and was glad to see all his high school teammates together in a meaningful capacity.

"It was fun," Norwood said. "It was just a thing that you have to enjoy because we don't get to have our spring season. I didn't have a great start, but it's good to have your teammates there to keep you going."