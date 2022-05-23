Mater Dei earns regional championship as pitching staff continues to dominate

BREESE — The way the Mater Dei baseball team's pitching staff has been hanging up zeroes, junior designated hitter Ryan Voss figured he had a chance to be a hero.

Voss’ RBI single in the fourth, combined with another dominating performance from their pitchers, jolted the Knights to a 2-0 victory over Father McGivney in the title game of the Class 2A Breese Central Regional on Monday.

“It felt great,” Voss said of his hit to left that scored sophomore Wil Harris, who doubled with one out against junior right-hander Gabe Smith. “One run definitely helps. Today it was the ballgame. Our pitching staff has been very good.”

Indeed. Mater Dei pitchers have strung together 20 scoreless innings, including 14 in the regional. The Knights defeated rival Breese Central 4-0 in the semifinals as senior Tyler Robertson worked 6 2/3 innings and struck out 12.

Junior right-hander Jacob Hustedde (5-4) threw four shutout innings against Father McGivney, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out six. Robertson followed with one perfect inning and two strikeouts, and senior Landon Albers fired two innings, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

“We talked about that before we got here: ‘We can’t let them get in a groove. We’ve got to get them uncomfortable. We’ve got to get guys on base. We’ve got to get them in the stretch,’” Father McGivney coach Chris Erwin said. “I thought if we could do that, we would have a chance. But those are three really good pitchers, and they threw all of them. No excuses.”

Last season's Class 1A state runner-up, the Griffins had runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh. But Albers, a left-hander, struck out left-handed-hitting Smith with a curveball to end the game and hand Mater Dei its second regional in three seasons.

Mater Dei players celebrated on the field with the school’s softball team, which also earned a regional championship by defeating Breese Central 9-4 a few hundred feet away.

“We didn’t really have any pressure on us coming in,” Voss said. “(Father McGivney) had more of the pressure. We were just out here having fun, playing. If we lost, we lost. But we won, so that’s all that matters now.

“I’m very proud of this team, from where we were at the beginning of the season to where we are now. We’re just getting hot at the right time. The energy has been up a lot since the postseason started. We’re having a lot more fun playing in the postseason. The confidence is very high.”

Albers recorded two quick outs in the seventh, but Father McGivney junior Jackson Rodgers doubled to deep left and junior Daniel Gierer walked. Next came Smith, one of the Griffins’ top hitters with four home runs and 41 RBIs.

Albers said he wasn’t about to give Smith a fastball to hit.

“My curve at the end there was doing good,” Albers said. “I was placing my fastball at the beginning, but then at the end, I kind of lost it, so I stuck with my curve. (Smith) is a good hitter, but I liked that (matchup).

“We’ve been on a heck of a ride this year — a roller-coaster up and down. But as Coach (Jared) Green said, ‘The most important one is the next one.’”

The next one will be against Flora (21-10) in the semifinals of the Teutopolis Sectional at 4 p.m. Thursday. The way things are going, the Knights (12-18) can’t wait to see what lies ahead.

“I’ve told them all year long, ‘Just believe,’ ” Green said. “I know no one wants to hear it, but we played a brutal schedule and found out a lot about ourselves. I truly believe, without that schedule and without some of those losses, we don’t win this thing. It took a lot of soul searching in late March and early April.”

Harris also contributed an RBI single to drive in Mater Dei’s second run of the game in the sixth. Albers doubled with one out and went to third on a balk. Hustedde lined out to short, but Harris rescued the inning and provided insurance with his grounder up the middle.

The turning point for the Griffins (31-5) came in the fourth. Soon after they had fallen behind 1-0, they put runners at first and third with no outs.

Hustedde retired sophomore Nathan Terhaar on a foulout to first, struck out freshman Mason Holmes and set down sophomore Gerold Myatt on a fly ball to senior left fielder Cole Schroeder, who made a nice running grab in the gap.

“I really thought if we could scratch a run across there and put pressure on them, we would be in a pretty good scenario,” Erwin said. “But we just couldn’t string anything together. We took some good approaches and went deep in some counts, but we couldn’t string two or three hits together.”

Green said Hustedde’s fourth-inning escape was “more than huge.”

“He was around 70 or 80 on his pitch count and was starting to get a little tired,” Green said. “Yet he dug deep. He’s battled for us all year long. He found a way to get outs.

“(Our pitchers) have delivered all year long. It’s something we preach and it’s one of those things where we’ve had seniors take the ball and say, ‘Hey, I want it. I want to go get it.’ That makes my life easy whenever I’m not searching for answers. I’ve got two or three answers ready to go.”

Smith was solid on the mound for Father McGivney, allowing two runs (earned) on six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

The Griffins will graduate just four seniors, none of whom played Monday.

“We’ve got a really nice team,” Erwin said. “It didn’t show today, losing 2-0. But we have a very competitive team and didn’t have a senior on the field. It bodes well for next year, but I know it hurts right now for these guys. They put a lot of hard work in and they expected a lot more than a regional loss.”

