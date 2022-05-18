Mater Dei's Robertson spins a gem past rival Breese Central in regional semifinal

BREESE — Tyler Robertson didn't know how many pitches he had unleashed Wednesday.

So, when the Mater Dei coaching staff came to take the ball from him, he stood his ground for a chance to finish the game.

"It was one of those things where I felt great, didn't know where my pitch count was and it was just, 'Man, I want to finish this game,'" Robertson said. "It's my senior year, against our rivals, I mean, what more could you possibly want?"

One out shy of notching his first career complete game, Robertson was nothing short of masterful in a 4-0 Mater Dei win over Breese Central in a Class 2A Breese Central Regional semifinal.

"These kids deserve it," Mater Dei coach Jared Green said. "They've been through hell this year, some self-inflicted, but they battled. I told them if they stayed consistent, good things will happen. This senior class, we go as far as they go, and that showed today."

Mater Dei (11-18) will face the winner of Father McGivney (30-4) and Wesclin (18-9) in the Class 2A Breese Central Regional title game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

This is the first time since 2019 that Mater Dei has advanced to a regional title game.

Robertson was the ace the Knights needed Wednesday. The senior southpaw struck out a season-high 12 hitters in 6 2/3 innings and only allowed four hits on the day.

"He did a really good job," Breese Central coach Ryan Meyer said. "We knew he was really good coming in. We couldn't get anything going against him. When you can throw three pitches for strikes, he made it tough."

Robertson was nearing the pitch count limit as he trotted out to the mound in the seventh inning and his coach was hoping he had read the total wrong so he could finish the job he started.

"I was praying that we had some fat fingers that put too many in," Green said. "I told him it was out of his hand, he pitched his butt off. I can't be more proud of him."

As dominating as he was, Robertson was the first to point to his defense as the key to his success.

"All day I was nervous, all day I had this gut feeling," Robertson said. "If you can trust your defense and throw your pitches, you'll be good."

After hitting his 115-pitch limit, he handed the ball to senior Landon Albers, who struck out one and slammed the door on Breese Central (29-5).

The Cougars mustered only four hits and were shut out for the first time since a 3-0 loss to defending Class 2A state champion Freeburg on May 19, 2021.

"Good pitching is tough to beat when you get in games like that," Meyer said. "Doesn't overshadow that we had a good record-breaking season. I'm really happy with how our kids competed all year and they gave me everything they could. There's nothing I can say that will make this feel good because it does hurt."

Sophomore Wil Harris broke up the shutout with an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning. Albers came up and put an exclamation point in the upset with a two-run single in the top of the seventh to put the nail in the coffin.

As excited as they were for knocking off their rivals, Robertson pointed to upcoming exams as a good thing as they prepare for the regional title game.

"It's good to have exams coming up to help bring us back down so we can focus," Robertson said. "There is only so long that we can enjoy it. The most important one is the next one."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.