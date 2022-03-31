McCluer North baseball players appreciate opportunity to give back to community

McCluer North’s baseball team is filled with cleanup candidates.

We’re not talking about No. 4 hitters in the Stars batting order. These guys are much more than that.

Fifteen members of the Stars spent Saturday pitching in on some worthwhile projects, rehabilitating a playground, patio and barbecue pit at the Veterans Memorial Post 444 in Florissant on the bluffs of the Missouri River.

The post’s members are veterans of Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan. McCluer North coach Tim Ryan said the people responsible for maintenance at the site are in their 80s and 90s.

“The patrons of the post are an aging population,” Ryan said. “They’re able to cut the grass and do basic maintenance, but when it comes to larger projects, they have some trouble doing that.”

That’s where the Stars came to bat. Post members provided the mulch and necessary lawn equipment, and the players went to work. One group reclaimed the playground, another focused on the patio and barbecue pit.

Ryan said the work on the playground “required a lot of weed removal.”

“There were sticks, debris and stuff that had just accumulated,” he said. “We tasked one small group of boys to work with that. One of my assistant coaches, Rob Proffitt, conducted that aspect of things, while I worked with a larger group of boys to reclaim the patio and barbecue pit area.”

Ryan learned about the rehabilitation opportunity from Lucia Greer, Post 444’s outreach liaison officer. Greer gave Ryan a walking tour of the post, identifying a few areas on the property that were in need of some tender loving care.

“One of the things she pointed out was this patio space,” Ryan said. “They envisioned it as being a community gathering space. It’s set at the bottom of a hill, so it accumulates debris and runoff. Any time it rains, it drags all that stuff on top of the patio. It was silted over and had secondary growth coming out of it.

“The barbecue pit was completely overgrown with wintercreeper. When we first got there, you couldn’t even see it. The boys and I worked about six hours to reclaim that space, and once the playground crew was done, they came down and joined us. It became kind of a competitive thing between the two groups. They were teasing each other about who was working the hardest.”

McCluer North baseball players weren’t alone. Wounded Warrior Project, Blue Star Mothers, Daughters of the American Revolution, St. Louis Community College Veteran Affairs, the Community Veterans Project, Women’s Auxiliary of Legion Post 312 and Sharpshooter Painting also donated time to help.

Xander Stone, a senior outfielder and pitcher for the Stars, said he had never participated in a similar event. He acknowledged he wasn’t in the mood to wake up early Saturday, but it didn’t take long for him to get into the swing.

“I really didn’t want to go,” he said. “But when I got to the bus, I realized what I was doing was bigger than me. As it got going, we all started loosening up and it started getting warmer, which got us in better moods. We started having fun. All in all, I would say Saturday was a fun experience all the way around.

“My mind was in another world out there. When we got done and I reflected on the whole process, that’s when it hit me — the impact we had.”

Jalen Gray, a freshman outfielder, said before-and-after pictures of the rehabilitated areas were powerful.

“It made me realize how much work we actually did,” he said. “At first, (the barbecue pit) was really messy. I thought it was going to take us forever.”

Ryan, in his fourth season as coach, wants volunteer work to be one of the cornerstones of the McCluer North baseball program.

“In terms of the sport, we’re teaching the mechanics of baseball and team participation, that sort of thing,” Ryan said. “We also have a keen eye on academics. The third pillar for the program is community service — being able to give back to the community that gives to us, that we represent when we play teams from outside of our area. We want to help those in need.”

The experience had an unexpected benefit.

“It became an unintended team bonding experience,” Ryan said. “The guys came together and were challenging one another, doing various things. As a coach and a teacher in the building, one of the most revealing facets for me was I was learning so much more about my players than just what their baseball skill set was or what their academic skill set was.”

For example, Ryan — who has landscaping experience in his background — noticed one player “popping out honeysuckle like a pro.”

“When I asked him about it, he said, ‘Oh, yeah, I work with my grandpa all the time. We do this a lot. It’s pretty routine.’ That conversation never happens on a baseball diamond or in the classroom,” Ryan said.

Sophomore Donovan Green said the experience was memorable.

“To help the community and bond with my team was special,” said Green, an outfielder and catcher. “I feel like I’m closer with my team now because of the work we did and the teamwork we put together.”

As the players left the post for the 7-mile ride back to the high school, pizza satisfied their hunger, their eyelids were heavy and their hearts were full.

“As we were packing up and finishing lunch with the other volunteers, the boys were asking, ‘When are we coming back?’ ” Ryan said. “That told me, in a heartbeat, that they are completely invested in what we’re doing and they want to continue to contribute and make a difference in the community.”

Green said Ryan can count on the players.

“I’m pretty sure we’re going to go back in about a month, and I’m ready for that,” Green said. “I feel like we made a good connection out there.”

Freshman Terrance Jones, meanwhile, is ready for a second round.

“It was good,” said Jones, a third baseman. “I got to spend more time with my teammates and got to know them more. It was more a fun type of job to do, and I feel like we should go back and do some more. I was amazed at how much we did. I felt I really did something to help the community and veterans.”

