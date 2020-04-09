Missouri players, coaches come to grips with cancellation of spring season

Like clockwork, Francis Howell Central senior Allen Butterfield would wake up and head to a makeshift batting cage behind his house every day over the last few weeks.

There, the infielder hit off a batting tee for hours on end in an effort to improve his already sound hitting stroke.

“It kept me in shape, it was something I looked forward to,” he said.

That regimen came crashing to an end on Thursday afternoon.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered all classrooms across the state to stay closed for the remainder of the school year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The shuttering of schools means that all spring sports across the state have been canceled. Baseball, girls soccer and track and field are among the most popular.

More than 3,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the state — 77 have died.

Kerwin Urhahn, the executive director of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA), made the news official in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

“This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers and administrators throughout the state,” Urhahn said. “To our senior participants, we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures.”