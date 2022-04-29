 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri top 10 rankings

MHSBCA Rankings

Class 6

 Rank, teamRecLast Week
1. Liberty (KC)
0-1
--
2. Nixa
2-0
--
3. Liberty North
0-1
--
4. CBC
16-10
--
5. Rock Bridge
2-0
--
6. Blue Springs South
4-1
--
7. Fort Zumwalt West
23-7
--
8. Kickapoo
0-1
--
9. Jackson
7-2
--
10. Francis Howell
19-8
--
 Also receiving votes
Timberland
12-8
--
Seckman
18-2
--
Eureka
19-4
--
Parkway West
16-5
--

Class 5

 Rank, teamRecLast Week
1. Willard
1-1
--
2. Glendale
0-1
--
3. Parkway Central
15-7
--
4. Smithville
0-0
--
5. Union
15-0
--
6. McDonald County
0-0
--
7. Branson
0-0
--
8. Pacific
14-2
--
9. Lutheran South
13-5
--
10. Kearney
0-0
--
 Also receiving votes
Festus
16-8
--
Platte County
0-0
--
St. Dominic
19-5
--
Camdenton
0-0
--
Webb City
2-1
--
MICDS
7-9
--

Class 4

 Rank, teamRecLast Week
1. Kennett
0-0
--
2. Southern Boone
2-0
--
3. Logan-Rogersville
2-0
--
4. Summit Christian
0-0
--
5. St. Pius X KC
0-0
--
6. Hollister
0-0
--
7. Pleasant Hill
0-1
--
8. Valle Catholic
18-6
--
9. Fatima
0-1
--
10. John Burroughs
15-4
--
 Also receiving votes
Savannah
0-0
--
Blair Oaks
3-3
--
Mountain Grove
0-0
--
Aurora
0-0
--
Macon
1-0
--
Park Hills Central
3-3
--

Class 3

 Rank, teamRecLast Week
1. Springfield Catholic
0-0
--
2. St. Pius X
11-6
--
3. Fair Grove
0-0
--
4. Strafford
0-0
--
5. Licking
2-0
--
6. Hartville
0-0
--
7. Lawson
0-0
--
8. Elsberry
8-3
--
9. Kelly
0-2
--
10. Holden
0-0
--
 Also receiving votes
West County (Leadwood)
6-1
--

Class 2

 Rank, teamRecLast Week
1. Putnam County
0-0
--
2. Russellville
1-0
--
3. Marionville
0-0
--
4. Gainesville
0-0
--
5. East Buchanan
0-0
--
6. Marion C Early
0-0
--
7. Portageville
1-1
--
8. Eugene
0-0
--
9. South Pemiscot
0-0
--
10. Iberia
0-0
--
 Also receiving votes
Holcomb
0-0
--
Lone Jack
0-0
--

Class 1

 Rank, teamRecLast Week
1. Oran
1-2
--
2. Northwest Hughesville
0-0
--
3. Cooter
0-2
--
4. Pilot Grove
0-0
--
5. Leeton
0-0
--
6. St. Elizabeth R-IV
0-0
--
7. Green City
0-0
--
8. Northeast Cairo
0-0
--
9. Knox County
0-0
--
10. La Plata
0-0
--
 Also receiving votes
Norwood
0-0
--
Weaubleau
0-0
--
Community R-6 (Ladonia)
0-0
--
Advance
0-0
--

