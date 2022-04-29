Missouri top 10 rankings

MHSBCA Rankings
Class 6
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Last Week
|1. Liberty (KC)
|2. Nixa
|3. Liberty North
|4. CBC
|5. Rock Bridge
|6. Blue Springs South
|7. Fort Zumwalt West
|8. Kickapoo
|9. Jackson
|10. Francis Howell
|Also receiving votes
|Timberland
|Seckman
|Eureka
|Parkway West
Class 5
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Last Week
|1. Willard
|2. Glendale
|3. Parkway Central
|4. Smithville
|5. Union
|6. McDonald County
|7. Branson
|8. Pacific
|9. Lutheran South
|10. Kearney
|Also receiving votes
|Festus
|Platte County
|St. Dominic
|Camdenton
|Webb City
|MICDS
Class 4
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Last Week
|1. Kennett
|2. Southern Boone
|3. Logan-Rogersville
|4. Summit Christian
|5. St. Pius X KC
|6. Hollister
|7. Pleasant Hill
|8. Valle Catholic
|9. Fatima
|10. John Burroughs
|Also receiving votes
|Savannah
|Blair Oaks
|Mountain Grove
|Aurora
|Macon
|Park Hills Central
Class 3
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Last Week
|1. Springfield Catholic
|2. St. Pius X
|3. Fair Grove
|4. Strafford
|5. Licking
|6. Hartville
|7. Lawson
|8. Elsberry
|9. Kelly
|10. Holden
|Also receiving votes
|West County (Leadwood)
Class 2
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Last Week
|1. Putnam County
|2. Russellville
|3. Marionville
|4. Gainesville
|5. East Buchanan
|6. Marion C Early
|7. Portageville
|8. Eugene
|9. South Pemiscot
|10. Iberia
|Also receiving votes
|Holcomb
|Lone Jack
Class 1
|Rank, team
|Rec
|Last Week
|1. Oran
|2. Northwest Hughesville
|3. Cooter
|4. Pilot Grove
|5. Leeton
|6. St. Elizabeth R-IV
|7. Green City
|8. Northeast Cairo
|9. Knox County
|10. La Plata
|Also receiving votes
|Norwood
|Weaubleau
|Community R-6 (Ladonia)
|Advance