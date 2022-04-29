 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri top 10 schedule, results

  • 0

Class 6

1. Liberty (KC) (0-1) is idle
2. Nixa (2-0) is idle
3. Liberty North (0-1) is idle
4. CBC (16-10) def. Vianney (10-14), 9-0 OT
5. Rock Bridge (2-0) is idle
6. Blue Springs South (4-1) is idle
7. Fort Zumwalt West (23-7) at Liberty (Wentzville) (7-15), 10 a.m. Saturday
8. Kickapoo (0-1) is idle
9. Jackson (7-2) is idle
10. Francis Howell (19-8) vs. Staley (1-0) at Rock Bridge, 2 p.m. Saturday
 Also receiving votes
Timberland (12-8) is idle
Seckman (18-2) def. Ritenour (5-6), 16-0
Eureka (19-4) vs. Seckman (18-2), 4:30 p.m. today
Parkway West (16-5) def. Ladue (6-11), 8-1 OT

Class 5

1. Willard (1-1) is idle
2. Glendale (0-1) is idle
3. Parkway Central (15-7) def. Hazelwood West (8-9), 6-1 OT
4. Smithville (0-0) is idle
5. Union (15-0) vs. Tolton (4-0) at Capital City, 7 p.m. today
6. McDonald County (0-0) is idle
7. Branson (0-0) is idle
8. Pacific (14-2) def. St. James (2-10), 12-0 OT
9. Lutheran South (13-5) def. Hazelwood Central (3-7), 10-1 OT
10. Kearney (0-0) is idle
 Also receiving votes
Festus (16-8) lost to Fox (7-5), 9-5 OT
Platte County (0-0) is idle
St. Dominic (19-5) at North Point (3-9), 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Camdenton (0-0) is idle
Webb City (2-1) is idle
MICDS (7-9) at Affton (3-5), 4:15 p.m. today

Class 4

1. Kennett (0-0) is idle
2. Southern Boone (2-0) is idle
3. Logan-Rogersville (2-0) is idle
4. Summit Christian (0-0) is idle
5. St. Pius X KC (0-0) is idle
6. Hollister (0-0) is idle
7. Pleasant Hill (0-1) is idle
8. Valle Catholic (18-6) vs. Jefferson (7-11), 4 p.m. today
9. Fatima (0-1) is idle
10. John Burroughs (15-4) at Clayton (8-10), 7 p.m. today
 Also receiving votes
Savannah (0-0) is idle
Blair Oaks (3-3) is idle
Mountain Grove (0-0) is idle
Aurora (0-0) is idle
Macon (1-0) is idle
Park Hills Central (3-3) is idle

Class 3

1. Springfield Catholic (0-0) is idle
2. St. Pius X (10-6) vs. Ste. Genevieve (2-2), 4 p.m. today
3. Fair Grove (0-0) is idle
4. Strafford (0-0) is idle
5. Licking (2-0) is idle
6. Hartville (0-0) is idle
7. Lawson (0-0) is idle
8. Elsberry (8-3) def. Maplewood-RH (5-8), 6-5 OT
9. Kelly (0-2) is idle
10. Holden (0-0) is idle
 Also receiving votes
West County (Leadwood) (6-1) is idle

Class 2

1. Putnam County (0-0) is idle
2. Russellville (1-0) vs. Hermann (8-9), 12 a.m. Saturday
3. Marionville (0-0) is idle
4. Gainesville (0-0) is idle
5. East Buchanan (0-0) is idle
6. Marion C Early (0-0) is idle
7. Portageville (1-1) is idle
8. Eugene (0-0) is idle
9. South Pemiscot (0-0) is idle
10. Iberia (0-0) is idle
 Also receiving votes
Holcomb (0-0) is idle
Lone Jack (0-0) is idle

Class 1

1. Oran (1-2) is idle
2. Northwest Hughesville (0-0) is idle
3. Cooter (0-2) is idle
4. Pilot Grove (0-0) is idle
5. Leeton (0-0) is idle
6. St. Elizabeth R-IV (0-0) is idle
7. Green City (0-0) is idle
8. Northeast Cairo (0-0) is idle
9. Knox County (0-0) is idle
10. La Plata (0-0) is idle
 Also receiving votes
Norwood (0-0) is idle
Weaubleau (0-0) is idle
Community R-6 (Ladonia) (0-0) is idle
Advance (0-0) is idle

