Missouri top 10 schedule, results

Class 6
|1. Liberty (KC) (0-1) is idle
|2. Nixa (2-0) is idle
|3. Liberty North (0-1) is idle
|4. CBC (16-10) def. Vianney (10-14), 9-0 OT
|5. Rock Bridge (2-0) is idle
|6. Blue Springs South (4-1) is idle
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (23-7) at Liberty (Wentzville) (7-15), 10 a.m. Saturday
|8. Kickapoo (0-1) is idle
|9. Jackson (7-2) is idle
|10. Francis Howell (19-8) vs. Staley (1-0) at Rock Bridge, 2 p.m. Saturday
|Also receiving votes
|Timberland (12-8) is idle
|Seckman (18-2) def. Ritenour (5-6), 16-0
|Eureka (19-4) vs. Seckman (18-2), 4:30 p.m. today
|Parkway West (16-5) def. Ladue (6-11), 8-1 OT
Class 5
|1. Willard (1-1) is idle
|2. Glendale (0-1) is idle
|3. Parkway Central (15-7) def. Hazelwood West (8-9), 6-1 OT
|4. Smithville (0-0) is idle
|5. Union (15-0) vs. Tolton (4-0) at Capital City, 7 p.m. today
|6. McDonald County (0-0) is idle
|7. Branson (0-0) is idle
|8. Pacific (14-2) def. St. James (2-10), 12-0 OT
|9. Lutheran South (13-5) def. Hazelwood Central (3-7), 10-1 OT
|10. Kearney (0-0) is idle
|Also receiving votes
|Festus (16-8) lost to Fox (7-5), 9-5 OT
|Platte County (0-0) is idle
|St. Dominic (19-5) at North Point (3-9), 4:15 p.m. Thursday
|Camdenton (0-0) is idle
|Webb City (2-1) is idle
|MICDS (7-9) at Affton (3-5), 4:15 p.m. today
Class 4
|1. Kennett (0-0) is idle
|2. Southern Boone (2-0) is idle
|3. Logan-Rogersville (2-0) is idle
|4. Summit Christian (0-0) is idle
|5. St. Pius X KC (0-0) is idle
|6. Hollister (0-0) is idle
|7. Pleasant Hill (0-1) is idle
|8. Valle Catholic (18-6) vs. Jefferson (7-11), 4 p.m. today
|9. Fatima (0-1) is idle
|10. John Burroughs (15-4) at Clayton (8-10), 7 p.m. today
|Also receiving votes
|Savannah (0-0) is idle
|Blair Oaks (3-3) is idle
|Mountain Grove (0-0) is idle
|Aurora (0-0) is idle
|Macon (1-0) is idle
|Park Hills Central (3-3) is idle
Class 3
|1. Springfield Catholic (0-0) is idle
|2. St. Pius X (10-6) vs. Ste. Genevieve (2-2), 4 p.m. today
|3. Fair Grove (0-0) is idle
|4. Strafford (0-0) is idle
|5. Licking (2-0) is idle
|6. Hartville (0-0) is idle
|7. Lawson (0-0) is idle
|8. Elsberry (8-3) def. Maplewood-RH (5-8), 6-5 OT
|9. Kelly (0-2) is idle
|10. Holden (0-0) is idle
|Also receiving votes
|West County (Leadwood) (6-1) is idle
Class 2
|1. Putnam County (0-0) is idle
|2. Russellville (1-0) vs. Hermann (8-9), 12 a.m. Saturday
|3. Marionville (0-0) is idle
|4. Gainesville (0-0) is idle
|5. East Buchanan (0-0) is idle
|6. Marion C Early (0-0) is idle
|7. Portageville (1-1) is idle
|8. Eugene (0-0) is idle
|9. South Pemiscot (0-0) is idle
|10. Iberia (0-0) is idle
|Also receiving votes
|Holcomb (0-0) is idle
|Lone Jack (0-0) is idle
Class 1
|1. Oran (1-2) is idle
|2. Northwest Hughesville (0-0) is idle
|3. Cooter (0-2) is idle
|4. Pilot Grove (0-0) is idle
|5. Leeton (0-0) is idle
|6. St. Elizabeth R-IV (0-0) is idle
|7. Green City (0-0) is idle
|8. Northeast Cairo (0-0) is idle
|9. Knox County (0-0) is idle
|10. La Plata (0-0) is idle
|Also receiving votes
|Norwood (0-0) is idle
|Weaubleau (0-0) is idle
|Community R-6 (Ladonia) (0-0) is idle
|Advance (0-0) is idle