Monday's best hitting performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Best performances (1 Hit Minimum) PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Most popular Follow us Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram View All Promotions promotion spotlight Who's your TV dad? promotion VOTE for your favorite duo! Print Ads Ads CUSTOM CONTENT - HOUSE ACCOU - Ad from 2019-06-09 Jun 9, 2019 Ads MARYVILLE UNIVERSITY - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Maryville University 650 Maryville University Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 314-529-9393 Website Ads OMNI NETWORKS - Ad from 2019-06-09 Jun 9, 2019 Ads SHOGUN STEAKHOUSE - Ad from 2019-06-09 Jun 9, 2019 Shogun Steakhouse 10550 Baptist Church Rd, St Louis, MO 63128 314-842-8889 Website Ads SUNTRUP- W. COUNTY VOLVO - Ad from 2019-06-11 2 hrs ago Suntrup- West County Volvo 14410 Manchester Road , Manchester , MO 63011 1-877-557-2352 Website Ads NICKOLAS DALBA REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-06-09 Jun 9, 2019 Nickolas Dalba Real Estate Po Box 311, Chesterfield, MO 63006 314-574-8304 Website Ads PROMISE HOMEWORKS - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Ads VINCENT 12TH STREET MKT - Ad from 2019-06-05 Jun 5, 2019 Vincent 12th Street Mkt 2400 South 12th Street, St Louis, MO 63104 314-772-4710 Website Ads AMERICAN BANK OF MISSOURI - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Ads MITCHELL GOLD & BOB WILLIAMS - Ad from 2019-06-09 Jun 9, 2019 Mitchell Gold & Bob Williams 135 One Comfortable Place, Taylorsville, NC 28681 828-632-9200 © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy