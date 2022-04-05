Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Matt Miscik, Highland (vs Granite City)
|2
|2
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Zach Ward, St. Louis Patriots (vs Festus)
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Adam Augustyn, Seckman (vs University City)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Jrue Blassingame, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Nicholas Witaschek, St. Louis Patriots (vs Festus)
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Okawville)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1000
|Dylan Carlton, Seckman (vs University City)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Alton)
|2
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|500
|Nick Brousseau, Civic Memorial (vs Collinsville)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs St. Pius X)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Grant Richars, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Jack Wood, St. Louis Patriots (vs Festus)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Jorden Matlock, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Ryan Stevens, CBC (vs Parkway West)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Cam Whitt, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Matt Kassel, Seckman (vs University City)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Jacob Sturm, Parkway South (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Zane Schrage, Breese Central (vs Okawville)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500