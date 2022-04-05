 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's best hitting performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Matt Miscik, Highland (vs Granite City)22151011000
Zach Ward, St. Louis Patriots (vs Festus)22341011000
Adam Augustyn, Seckman (vs University City)22241011000
Jrue Blassingame, St. Charles West (vs Orchard Farm)33131011000
Nicholas Witaschek, St. Louis Patriots (vs Festus)33040001000
Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Okawville)33320201000
Dylan Carlton, Seckman (vs University City)33320001000
Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Alton)2434110500
Nick Brousseau, Civic Memorial (vs Collinsville)2424001500
Ethan Ritter, Brentwood (vs St. Pius X)3414000750
Grant Richars, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)2323001666
Jack Wood, St. Louis Patriots (vs Festus)3423200750
Jorden Matlock, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)2313001666
Ryan Stevens, CBC (vs Parkway West)2323001666
Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)2313010666
Cam Whitt, St. Dominic (vs Winfield)2313100666
Matt Kassel, Seckman (vs University City)22120001000
Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Metro-East Lutheran)2332010666
Jacob Sturm, Parkway South (vs Hillsboro)2313000666
Zane Schrage, Breese Central (vs Okawville)2413100500
