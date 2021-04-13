 Skip to main content
Monday's best hitting performances
Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)22230021000
Owen Struckhoff, Borgia (vs Sullivan)22040001000
Chase Brock, Whitfield (vs Clayton)2324001666
Evan Sandt, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)2314001666
Nick Harms, Parkway West (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)33321001000
Vedder Isaac, Borgia (vs Sullivan)3433200750
Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2423001500
Ethan Perry, Hazelwood West (vs Hazelwood Central)11220001000
Tyler Whitworth, Hazelwood West (vs Hazelwood Central)22210001000
Elliot Krewson, Parkway West (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)11211001000
Adam Jaffe, Clayton (vs Whitfield)3402100750
AJ Ackerburg, Clayton (vs Whitfield)2302010666
Hunter Shoulta, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)2403000500
Brad Beier, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)2321101666
Andrew Nevenner, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)2312000666
Joey Ursul, Whitfield (vs Clayton)2302000666
Nick Simokaitis, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)2302000666
Trey Watson, Brentwood (vs Principia)3401200750
Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Collinsville)2311001666
Aiden Houseworth, Chaminade (vs St. Louis Patriots)22100001000
