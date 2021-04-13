Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Owen Struckhoff, Borgia (vs Sullivan)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Chase Brock, Whitfield (vs Clayton)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Evan Sandt, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Nick Harms, Parkway West (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Vedder Isaac, Borgia (vs Sullivan)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Isaac Kittrell, Parkway West (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Ethan Perry, Hazelwood West (vs Hazelwood Central)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Tyler Whitworth, Hazelwood West (vs Hazelwood Central)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Elliot Krewson, Parkway West (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Adam Jaffe, Clayton (vs Whitfield)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|AJ Ackerburg, Clayton (vs Whitfield)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Hunter Shoulta, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Brad Beier, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Andrew Nevenner, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Joey Ursul, Whitfield (vs Clayton)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Nick Simokaitis, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Trey Watson, Brentwood (vs Principia)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Collinsville)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Aiden Houseworth, Chaminade (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000