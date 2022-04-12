Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Zach Reiniesch, Gillespie (vs Auburn)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Kamryn Link, Gillespie (vs Auburn)
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Gavin Griffith, Gillespie (vs Auburn)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Michael Dickmann, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)
|1
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|250
|Mason Holmes, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Noah Petersen, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Logan Stewart, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Nathan Terhaar, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|250
|Zach Ward, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Lucas Trumpy, Gillespie (vs Auburn)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|AJ Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Kael Hester, Roxana (vs Bunker Hill)
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Bryan Jubelt, Gillespie (vs Auburn)
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Jackson Harris, Roxana (vs Bunker Hill)
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Bryce Buhs, Gillespie (vs Auburn)
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Nick Brousseau, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500