Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Zach Reiniesch, Gillespie (vs Auburn)33230011000
Kamryn Link, Gillespie (vs Auburn)44423001000
Gavin Griffith, Gillespie (vs Auburn)2313000666
Gavin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)33011001000
Michael Dickmann, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)2422200500
Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)1413100250
Mason Holmes, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)2412100500
Noah Petersen, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)2302000666
Logan Stewart, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)2412000500
Nathan Terhaar, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)2412100500
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)1412001250
Zach Ward, St. Louis Patriots (vs North Point)2321000666
Lucas Trumpy, Gillespie (vs Auburn)11010001000
AJ Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)11101001000
Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Father McGivney)11100001000
Kael Hester, Roxana (vs Bunker Hill)1202000500
Bryan Jubelt, Gillespie (vs Auburn)3410000750
Jackson Harris, Roxana (vs Bunker Hill)1220000500
Bryce Buhs, Gillespie (vs Auburn)1412000250
Nick Brousseau, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)2401000500
