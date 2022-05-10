 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin)33371021000
Jack Pearson, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West)4536002800
Reece Evans, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West)44340021000
Jude Green, Gibault (vs Metro-East Lutheran)44441011000
Tyler Frierdich, Gibault (vs Metro-East Lutheran)44450001000
Kameron Hanvey, Gibault (vs Metro-East Lutheran)4525100800
Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point)33331011000
Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Chester)22241001000
Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)33421011000
Alex Gomric, Althoff (vs Cahokia)22231001000
Conner Riggs, Wesclin (vs Chester)22330001000
Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Staunton)2424001500
Connor Bain, Triad (vs Civic Memorial)2433002500
Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Lafayette)3413200750
Tyler Tieman, Althoff (vs Cahokia)22321001000
Chase Algren, Mehlville (vs St. Mary's)22320001000
James Murray, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West)33410001000
Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Whitfield)33310001000
Brayden Rowe, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point)2323100666
Andrew Kuehn, Seckman (vs Poplar Bluff)33301201000
