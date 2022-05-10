Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin)
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1000
|Jack Pearson, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West)
|4
|5
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|800
|Reece Evans, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West)
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Jude Green, Gibault (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Tyler Frierdich, Gibault (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|4
|4
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Kameron Hanvey, Gibault (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|4
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|800
|Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Chester)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)
|3
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Alex Gomric, Althoff (vs Cahokia)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Conner Riggs, Wesclin (vs Chester)
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Staunton)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Connor Bain, Triad (vs Civic Memorial)
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|500
|Aidan Hernandez, Francis Howell Central (vs Lafayette)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Tyler Tieman, Althoff (vs Cahokia)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Chase Algren, Mehlville (vs St. Mary's)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|James Murray, Kirkwood (vs Hazelwood West)
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Bryce Westerfeld, Orchard Farm (vs Whitfield)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Brayden Rowe, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Andrew Kuehn, Seckman (vs Poplar Bluff)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1000