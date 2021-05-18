 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's best hitting performances
0 comments

Monday's best hitting performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Andrew Merseal, St. Pius X (vs Valley Park)33221001000
Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)3423300750
Clayton Mallard, Highland (vs Waterloo)11131001000
Justin Sample, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)22210001000
Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)2403100500
Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)1413001250
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)3412000750
Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)3422000750
Chase Neudecker, Centralia, Illinois (vs Marion)3412000750
Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic (vs Herculaneum)1313000333
Chase Fallert, Valle Catholic (vs Herculaneum)1332001333
Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Oakville)2312100666
Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)2412200500
Lane Radloff, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)2422000500
Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)2321200666
Austin Callovini, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)2512100400
Bryce Iberg, Highland (vs Waterloo)11011001000
Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Oakville)2402000500
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)1312100333
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Columbia)2311100666
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports