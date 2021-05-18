Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Andrew Merseal, St. Pius X (vs Valley Park)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|750
|Clayton Mallard, Highland (vs Waterloo)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Justin Sample, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)
|2
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)
|1
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|250
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Chase Neudecker, Centralia, Illinois (vs Marion)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Austin Burnett, Valle Catholic (vs Herculaneum)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Chase Fallert, Valle Catholic (vs Herculaneum)
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Oakville)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Lane Radloff, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Austin Callovini, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|400
|Bryce Iberg, Highland (vs Waterloo)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Adam Dupont, Lindbergh (vs Oakville)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666