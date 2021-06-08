 Skip to main content
Monday's best hitting performances
Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Evan Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)11220011000
Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)3412001750
Connor Adams, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville)1213001500
Kendall Brookins, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)22111001000
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)11211001000
Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)1313001333
Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)2422001500
Frank Derner, Triad (vs Mattoon)22110001000
Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)1413001250
Haidyn McGill, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)22300001000
Will Millard, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)22010001000
Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Mattoon)22010001000
Alex Peetz, Triad (vs Mattoon)22010001000
Cade Smith, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)2312000666
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)2321000666
John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville)2402000500
Ethan Crouse, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)1312100333
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)2421100500
Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Columbia)1311001333
Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)2421000500
