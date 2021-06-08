Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Evan Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Connor Adams, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Kendall Brookins, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jacob McKee, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Frank Derner, Triad (vs Mattoon)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|1
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|250
|Haidyn McGill, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Will Millard, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Mattoon)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Alex Peetz, Triad (vs Mattoon)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Cade Smith, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Edwardsville)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Ethan Crouse, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Dalton Boruff, Breese Central (vs Columbia)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Mater Dei)
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500