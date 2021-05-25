 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's best hitting performances
0 comments

Monday's best hitting performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Garrett Meyer, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)2415001500
Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)2405010500
Jase Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)11031001000
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)2323001666
Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Marissa)44403001000
Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)11220001000
Xavier Deatherage, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)2303100666
Evan Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)3412000750
Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)3422000750
C.J Brunaugh, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)2412001500
Mitchell Casey, Vandalia (vs Staunton)2422001500
Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)2312010666
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Valmeyer)3402100750
Cade Smith, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)11210001000
Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)11110001000
Drew Watts, Triad (vs Mascoutah)2302100666
Jacob Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)2312000666
Phillip Berberich, Wesclin (vs Okawville)22200001000
Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)1222100500
Cal Gorman, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)1412001250
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports