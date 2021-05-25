Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Garrett Meyer, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)
|2
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Luke Parmentier, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|2
|4
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Jase Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Marissa)
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Eli Hill, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Xavier Deatherage, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Evan Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|C.J Brunaugh, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Mitchell Casey, Vandalia (vs Staunton)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Valmeyer)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Cade Smith, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Drew Watts, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Jacob Blomenkamp, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Phillip Berberich, Wesclin (vs Okawville)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Griffin Range, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Cal Gorman, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|250