Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Ethan Crouse, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West)
|3
|3
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Melvin Castro, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs Trinity)
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Johnny Daffron, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs McCluer North)
|4
|5
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|800
|Carson Ruot, Vandalia (vs Carlinville)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mitchell Casey, Vandalia (vs Carlinville)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Jack Meyer, Summit (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Elliot Krewson, Parkway West (vs Ladue)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|750
|Sam Birkenmeyer, St. Dominic (vs Duchesne)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Eli Garcia, Gibault (vs Chester)
|2
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Hancock)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Peyton Vieluf, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Kaden Byrne, CBC (vs Westminster)
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Dylan Jarvis, Herculaneum (vs Valley Park)
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Cameron Hailstone, Gillespie (vs Staunton)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Haiden Booth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs McCluer North)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Jaden Jones, Mehlville (vs St. Mary's)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Aiden Houseworth, Chaminade (vs Parkway South)
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Matthew Langston, Maplewood-RH (vs Brentwood)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Charlie McKeon, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000