Monday's best hitting performances
Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Ethan Crouse, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West)33151001000
Melvin Castro, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2325002666
Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs Trinity)44430001000
Johnny Daffron, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs McCluer North)4543200800
Carson Ruot, Vandalia (vs Carlinville)33330001000
Mitchell Casey, Vandalia (vs Carlinville)3424001750
Jack Meyer, Summit (vs Webster Groves)22231001000
Elliot Krewson, Parkway West (vs Ladue)3423201750
Sam Birkenmeyer, St. Dominic (vs Duchesne)33130001000
Eli Garcia, Gibault (vs Chester)2415100500
Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Hancock)22130001000
Peyton Vieluf, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Troy Buchanan)2414001500
Kaden Byrne, CBC (vs Westminster)2304200666
Dylan Jarvis, Herculaneum (vs Valley Park)22030001000
Cameron Hailstone, Gillespie (vs Staunton)22122001000
Haiden Booth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs McCluer North)2333100666
Jaden Jones, Mehlville (vs St. Mary's)2323110666
Aiden Houseworth, Chaminade (vs Parkway South)3442200750
Matthew Langston, Maplewood-RH (vs Brentwood)22121001000
Charlie McKeon, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton)22220001000
Sports