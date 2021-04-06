 Skip to main content
Monday's best hitting performances
Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Luke Wright, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)3516201600
Andrew Loeffelman, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)44141001000
Chase Goins, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)2334100666
Griffin Snyder, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)3442111750
Alex Shelton, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)33320001000
Elliot Krewson, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)2624001333
Tyler Lang, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)3432200750
Cole Gonzales, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)11221001000
Eric Streicher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)33310001000
Gavin Kinworthy, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)2312101666
Jacob Jarvis, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)22210001000
Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)3412100750
Nolan Estopare, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)1413100250
Michael Okenfuss, Valle Catholic (vs Gateway Legacy Christian)11111001000
Gannon Snyder, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)2331000666
Max McKinney, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)2302000666
Tyler Thebeau, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)11110001000
Tommy Etling, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)1332000333
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)1212100500
Aiden Heberlie, Valle Catholic (vs CBC)2402000500
