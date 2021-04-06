Monday's best hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Luke Wright, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|5
|1
|6
|2
|0
|1
|600
|Andrew Loeffelman, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)
|4
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Chase Goins, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|2
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Griffin Snyder, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|750
|Alex Shelton, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Elliot Krewson, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Tyler Lang, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Cole Gonzales, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Eric Streicher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Gavin Kinworthy, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Jacob Jarvis, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Nolan Estopare, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|1
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|250
|Michael Okenfuss, Valle Catholic (vs Gateway Legacy Christian)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Gannon Snyder, Parkway West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Max McKinney, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Tyler Thebeau, Farmington (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Tommy Etling, SLUH (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Aiden Heberlie, Valle Catholic (vs CBC)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500