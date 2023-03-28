Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Brady Wilson, Francis Howell (vs Sikeston)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Dillon Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|3
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Pat Mendiola, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Mikey Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Joe Mendiola, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Zach Walters, Seckman (vs Fox)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Hayden Sherman, Alton Marquette (vs Byron)
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Charlie Fahnestock, Alton Marquette (vs Byron)
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Van-Far)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Nathan Higgins, Seckman (vs Fox)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Nolan Veto, Waterloo (vs Red Bud)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Brennon Wibbenmeyer, Francis Howell (vs Sikeston)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Carter Hutsell, Seckman (vs Fox)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kobe Osterhage, Waterloo (vs Red Bud)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|TJ Suter, Triad (vs Mater Dei)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Brayden Kreutz, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Tommy Gibbar, Seckman (vs Fox)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Logan Cowick, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Isaac Wendler, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000