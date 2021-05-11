 Skip to main content
Monday's best pitching performances
Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Brentwood)7.015011004
Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Francis Howell Central)7.012011006
Sam Thompson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs McCluer North)6.010011010
Jackson Brooks, Alton (vs Belleville East)7.09011012
Drew Watts, Triad (vs Waterloo)7.07011002
Rickey Johnson, Herculaneum (vs Valley Park)7.011011023
Kaden Baalman, Hardin Calhoun (vs White Hall North Greene )5.07011002
Karsten Stotlar, Marion (vs Althoff)7.07011121
Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Carlyle)5.06011010
Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Wesclin)5.07011020
Brandon Haake, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West)5.07011014
Gavin Mehrhoff, Washington (vs Timberland)7.07011033
Dylan Tate, Eureka (vs Marquette)6.07010102
Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)7.07011133
Brayden Knobel, Mascoutah (vs Highland)7.06011224
Quinn Weber, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)7.05010103
Camdan Biggs, Dupo (vs Red Bud)7.06011134
Zack Dodd, Summit (vs Webster Groves)5.03011012
Mason Beno, Parkway West (vs Ladue)5.05010002
Ryan Congemo, Seckman (vs Affton)6.06011217
