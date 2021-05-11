Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Brentwood)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Francis Howell Central)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Sam Thompson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs McCluer North)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson Brooks, Alton (vs Belleville East)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Drew Watts, Triad (vs Waterloo)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Rickey Johnson, Herculaneum (vs Valley Park)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Kaden Baalman, Hardin Calhoun (vs White Hall North Greene )
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Karsten Stotlar, Marion (vs Althoff)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Carlyle)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Wesclin)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Brandon Haake, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Gavin Mehrhoff, Washington (vs Timberland)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Dylan Tate, Eureka (vs Marquette)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Brayden Knobel, Mascoutah (vs Highland)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Quinn Weber, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Camdan Biggs, Dupo (vs Red Bud)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Zack Dodd, Summit (vs Webster Groves)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Mason Beno, Parkway West (vs Ladue)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ryan Congemo, Seckman (vs Affton)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7