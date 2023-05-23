Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Jack Roessler, Waterloo (vs Carbondale)
|3.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Nobe, Borgia (vs Washington)
|6.2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Tommy Kramkowski, Belleville East (vs Highland)
|2.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carter Cox, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Dominic)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Dawson Vernier, Belleville East (vs Highland)
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gavin Reidel, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Dominic)
|2.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Justin Banovz, Civic Memorial (vs Alton)
|3.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Nate Phillips, Waterloo (vs Carbondale)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grant Trentmann, Washington (vs Borgia)
|5.2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Dylan Mannino, Belleville East (vs Highland)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Happel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus)
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|Brayden Prott, Civic Memorial (vs Alton)
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Nolan Veto, Waterloo (vs Carbondale)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nate Moore, Festus (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gavin Matchell, Washington (vs Borgia)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Ean DiPasquale, Belleville East (vs Highland)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3