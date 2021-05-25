Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Valmeyer)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Drew Watts, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|James Range, New Athens (vs Marissa)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Tino Borja, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Owen Goetten, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)
|5.2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Sam Buckley, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|5.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Devon Kahrhoff, Wesclin (vs Okawville)
|5.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Ian Sullivan, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)
|1.1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hayden Hoffmann, Carlyle (vs Salem, Illinois)
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Phillip Berberich, Wesclin (vs Okawville)
|1.2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gannon Herring, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Kaden Vielweber, New Athens (vs Marissa)
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nick Graf, Collinsville (vs O'Fallon)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nolan White, Vandalia (vs Staunton)
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|Evan Rowe-Brown, Valmeyer (vs Father McGivney)
|1.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Columbia)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rolondo Colon, Collinsville (vs O'Fallon)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tommy Strubhart, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2