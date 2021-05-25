 Skip to main content
Monday's best pitching performances
Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Valmeyer)7.011011022
Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Belleville East)7.07011003
Drew Watts, Triad (vs Mascoutah)7.07011106
James Range, New Athens (vs Marissa)6.06010003
Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)5.05011122
Tino Borja, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)5.04011022
Owen Goetten, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)5.27010325
Sam Buckley, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)5.26010345
Devon Kahrhoff, Wesclin (vs Okawville)5.13010037
Ian Sullivan, Jerseyville (vs Waterloo)1.11100000
Hayden Hoffmann, Carlyle (vs Salem, Illinois)6.04000005
Phillip Berberich, Wesclin (vs Okawville)1.21100010
Gannon Herring, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)5.06000227
Kaden Vielweber, New Athens (vs Marissa)1.02000000
Nick Graf, Collinsville (vs O'Fallon)2.00000000
Nolan White, Vandalia (vs Staunton)6.00000309
Evan Rowe-Brown, Valmeyer (vs Father McGivney)1.22000010
Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Columbia)1.00000000
Rolondo Colon, Collinsville (vs O'Fallon)1.01000002
Tommy Strubhart, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)1.12000012
