Monday's best pitching performances
Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
John Butka, John Burroughs (vs University City)7.011011112
Ty Renaud, Roxana (vs Piasa Southwestern)7.07011033
Ethan Smith, Lindbergh (vs Oakville)4.07010011
Kaden Joggerst, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)6.110010143
Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Columbia)6.23010107
Ryan Congemo, Seckman (vs Fox)5.06010016
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)5.011010334
Tate Ramey, St. Pius X (vs Valley Park)3.03010001
Jayden Gegg, Valle Catholic (vs Herculaneum)5.04011429
Phillip Berberich, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)4.05010133
John Watts, Piasa Southwestern (vs Roxana)7.07001117
Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jackson)6.05001410
Connor Dodson, Centralia, Illinois (vs Marion)1.00010001
Matt Miscik, Highland (vs Waterloo)6.07010164
Will Trame, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)1.12100000
Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Freeburg)6.07000217
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)1.11010131
Gannon Herring, Belleville East (vs O'Fallon)4.07000323
Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)3.15000122
Eric Streicher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Pacific)3.14000406
