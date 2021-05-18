Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|John Butka, John Burroughs (vs University City)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ty Renaud, Roxana (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Ethan Smith, Lindbergh (vs Oakville)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kaden Joggerst, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)
|6.1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Kamden Casey, Freeburg (vs Columbia)
|6.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Ryan Congemo, Seckman (vs Fox)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney (vs Nokomis)
|5.0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Tate Ramey, St. Pius X (vs Valley Park)
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jayden Gegg, Valle Catholic (vs Herculaneum)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|9
|Phillip Berberich, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|John Watts, Piasa Southwestern (vs Roxana)
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jackson)
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|Connor Dodson, Centralia, Illinois (vs Marion)
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matt Miscik, Highland (vs Waterloo)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|Will Trame, Wesclin (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia (vs Freeburg)
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)
|1.1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Gannon Herring, Belleville East (vs O'Fallon)
|4.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Kyle Athmer, Breese Central (vs Carlyle)
|3.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Eric Streicher, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Pacific)
|3.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6