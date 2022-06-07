Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Plainfield North)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Plainfield North)
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Plainfield North)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Plainfield North)
|4.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
OZARK — Reality didn't set in immediately Friday for Festus High senior Conner McDonald.
Conner McDonald has been a graduated member of the Festus High class of 2022 for eight days now, but he and the other five seniors on the Tige…
OZARK — Two St. Louis-area baseball teams had little to no success against Platte County this weekend at the Class 5 championships and Jake Kn…
TROY, Ill. — Austin Brown missed out on pitching in a Major League Baseball stadium, but he'll gladly take what happened Wednesday afternoon instead.
OZARK — Brysen Nepute's voice was raspy from yelling, and he was just plum exhausted.
EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville baseball team needed a different game plan the second time around against Belleville East junior Zander Mueth.
TROY, Ill. — Zane Timon sports a tattoo just above his left elbow with the words “Heaven Has My Hero” emblazoned at the top, a stopwatch in th…
Logan Mueller tossed the ball toward first base like he had a million times before.
Tim Funkhouser has spent his time at the helm of Edwardsville's baseball program beefing up the schedule year after year.
TROY, Ill. — Triad senior Connor Bain woke up Saturday not feeling his best.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.