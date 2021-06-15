Monday's best pitching performances

-
O'Fallon halts Edwardsville's long win streak, advances to 4A sectional final
Father McGivney blanks Greenfield to continue dream season
Lindsey helps O'Fallon hold off Joliet West in sectional final
Father McGivney advances to first baseball sectional final
Big first inning propels Freeburg past Columbia for sectional crown
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Camp Point Central)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mike Larson, O'Fallon (vs New Lenox Providence Catholic)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Danny Mack, O'Fallon (vs New Lenox Providence Catholic)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
