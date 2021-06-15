 Skip to main content
Monday's best pitching performances
Monday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Camp Point Central)7.09010013
Mike Larson, O'Fallon (vs New Lenox Providence Catholic)5.07010114
Danny Mack, O'Fallon (vs New Lenox Providence Catholic)2.00000122
