Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Sam Buckley, Civic Memorial (vs Alton)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hayden Boyd, Seckman (vs Fox)
|4.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ethan Cortez, St. Louis Patriots (vs Ste. Genevieve)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Tommy Kramkowski, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trent Clemons, Highland (vs Breese Central)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|AJ Sensel, Waterloo (vs Red Bud)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Andrew Dumont, SLUH (vs Parkway South)
|5.1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Adam Shipley, Francis Howell (vs Sikeston)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Jung, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Hazelwood West)
|5.1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Collin Greiner, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Jack Spain, Alton Marquette (vs Byron)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Isaac Wendler, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trace Jennings, Principia (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Grant Blair, Lutheran South (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2.1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Trent Lampkin, Hermann (vs Van-Far)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brady Coon , Triad (vs Mater Dei)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|Kye Kruse, Highland (vs Breese Central)
|1.0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alec Marchetto, Edwardsville (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin)
|2.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Lucas Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin)
|1.0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chase Lewis, Breese Central (vs Highland)
|5.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1